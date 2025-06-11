12th June 2025
ICRC trains South Sudanese diplomats on humanitarian diplomacy, rules of war

ICRC trains South Sudanese diplomats on humanitarian diplomacy, rules of war

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 22 hours ago

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Sixty South Sudanese diplomats were trained this week on humanitarian diplomacy and the rules of war (International Humanitarian Law or IHL).

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) urged them to spread knowledge of these rules and encourage respect for them.

The three-day course, held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the ICRC, taught diplomats the basic principles of IHL, how it’s put into practice, current challenges, and the ICRC’s way of working in diplomacy.

“Every day, ICRC staff, like many of you, see terrible suffering, destruction, and huge needs among people in conflicts worldwide,” said Ms. Celine Leonet, ICRC Deputy Head of Delegation.

“Some of these problems can be prevented if IHL is followed, upholding its rules and humanitarian spirit.”

The ICRC stressed that the biggest challenge to IHL is that it’s often not respected enough. Trainers also talked about specific problems in South Sudan, like sexual violence and protecting medical workers.

“Access to healthcare is only possible when health workers, facilities, and transport are safe. Yet, sadly, health staff and buildings continue to be attacked and suffer other violence,” Ms. Leonet noted.

After the training, diplomats visited the ICRC office in Juba and saw their surgical and physical rehabilitation programs at Juba Military Hospital and the Physical Rehabilitation Center. This gave them a direct look at ICRC’s work in South Sudan.

