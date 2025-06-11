ICRC trains 60 South Sudan diplomats on IHL, diplomacy

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday trained 60 South Sudanese diplomats on international humanitarian law (IHL) and humanitarian diplomacy, and made a strong call on participants to help disseminate, promote, and foster respect for IHL.

The training, organized by the Institute for Diplomatic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the ICRC, saw some 60 diplomats representing different departments attend this three-day Professional Course.

The training introduced diplomats to fundamental IHL rules and principles, implementation of IHL and contemporary challenges, as well as the ICRC’s approach to humanitarian diplomacy.

“Every day, ICRC delegates, like many of you, witness unspeakable suffering, destruction, staggering needs of civilian populations in conflicts around the world. Some of these consequences can be prevented if IHL is respected by upholding the letter and humanitarian spirit of IHL,” ICRC Deputy Head of Delegation, Ms. Celine Leonet, told the diplomats.

“The ICRC has emphasized time and again that the single most important challenge to IHL is the insufficient respect for it.”

ICRC said the facilitators also highlighted key humanitarian challenges in the South Sudanese context, such as sexual violence and protection of the medical mission.

“The right to access to health care is only possible with the safety of health care workers, facilities, and transport. Yet, the sad reality is that health care personnel and structures continue to bear attacks and other acts of violence,” Ms. Leonet pointed out.

At the end of the course, the participants took on a site visit to the ICRC office as well as to its surgical and physical rehabilitation programs in Juba at the Juba Military Hospital and the Physical Rehabilitation.

Centre where they had first-hand experience about some of the ICRC`s operational activities in South

Sudan.