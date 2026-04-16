‘I wasn’t killed’ says Akobo commissioner after taking refuge in GPAA

The Commissioner of Akobo County has confirmed taking refuge in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), following what he described as a tactical withdrawal of the SSPDF from the town on Tuesday.

This came after a local journalist in Akobo reported that fighting erupted early Monday morning as SPLA-IO forces retook control of the town, which had been under the control of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) for nearly a month.

In response, the SSPDF Spokesperson stated that the military would not comment further on the incident for the time being.

In a video shared on social media, James Kueth Makuach said he arrived in Linkuangole County in GPAA together with members of his county government on the same day the town came under the control of opposition forces.

He dismissed reports circulating online claiming that he had been killed during the fighting, describing them as false and misleading. He instead said he was safe under the protection of GPAA authorities.

Makuach expressed appreciation to the leadership of GPAA for receiving him and his delegation, saying they were rescued after leaving Akobo during the unrest.

He further characterized the fall of Akobo town as the result of a “tactical withdrawal” by the SSPDF amid fighting in the area.

Quoting his statement, he said: “On 14 April 2026, I arrived in Greater Pibor area and was received by the Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement. I thank the Pibor leaders for protecting us. There was fighting in Akobo where SSPDF withdrew tactically. Maybe you heard in the media that I was killed—that is not true.”

The situation in Akobo remains tense following the reported takeover, with conflicting accounts continuing to circulate regarding the circumstances of the town’s change of control.

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