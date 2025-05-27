“I had no pads, only cloth”: How ISRAAID helps girls like Christine stay in school

When teen Christin started menstruating, she had no access to proper menstrual products and had to tie pieces of cloth to manage her periods.

Coming from a poor family in Juba’s outskirts, her challenges reflect the struggles many girls face in South Sudan.

Christine, Eye Radio identified by her single name, comes from a poor family and expressed gratitude to ISRAAID for their support.

Thanks to support from ISRAAID, Christine and other girls are now receiving menstrual hygiene kits and vital information to help them stay in school and break the stigma surrounding menstruation.

“ I come from a poor family. When I started menstruating, I used to tie my clothes because I had no pads until this organization came and started providing help. That is when I started understanding.”

I want to thank this organization for helping us girls in Jondoru.

Another adolescent girl, Shuka John Bentiu, bravely shared her personal experience and the challenges she faces accessing menstrual products, dealing with stigma, and attending school during her periods.

“I can say it was hard, but since ISRAAID came with information and support for adolescent girls like us, it has become easier to enjoy our lives.”

She made the testimony on Tuesday as the Israeli Agency for International Development (ISRAAID) observed Menstrual Hygiene Day ahead of the official date, urging parents to support girls and help ensure they stay in school.

This year’s event was held under the theme: “Together for a Period-Friendly World.”

The event brought together dozens of adolescents, community leaders, and educators for a day filled with spirited activities and heartfelt conversations aimed at breaking the silence and stigma surrounding menstruation.

Friendly football matches were held, featuring mixed teams of adolescent girls and boys, symbolizing unity on the field.

The match is aimed at promoting inclusivity through the involvement of boys and men in conversations around menstrual health.

Following the matches, participants gathered for speeches and testimonies. Representatives from ISRAAID stressed the importance of menstrual hygiene as both a public health issue and a human rights concern.

Ms. Lydia Layaa, Program Manager at ISRAAID, described the event as an opportunity to break the silence and stop the stigma surrounding menstruation.

“This day is very important because, in the context of South Sudan, when a girl starts menstruating, she is often forced to get married. For us, we are here to break this taboo that dictates girls should marry once they begin menstruation, which is not what should happen. We must support these girls to stay in school.” She spoke during the celebration at the Buluk Training Center in Juba this morning.

“As we celebrate this day, we want to encourage girls to stay in school, especially by giving them access to menstrual hygiene kits.”

Ms. Layaa also urged parents to ensure girls remain in school and are not forced into marriage once they start menstruating.

“My message to parents is that we should encourage our girls. First, they need to understand that menstruation is a natural process. Second, parents should try as much as possible to provide menstrual hygiene kits for their daughters.”

Another speaker, Samuel Nyang Malual, called for increased awareness of menstrual health in schools and communities.