11th September 2024
Justice | News | Politics   |   'I forgive all those involved in my detention,' says Kalisto

‘I forgive all those involved in my detention,’ says Kalisto

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

Kalisto Ladu, former mayor of Juba speaking to Eye Radio at his residence in Juba five-day after he was released by the government on Friday, September 6, 2024 - Photo Credit: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

The former mayor of Juba City has publicly forgiven those responsible for his five-month kidnapping and detention.

Kalisto Ladu emphasized that forgiveness is the key to achieving unity and peace in South Sudan.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio from his residence in Juba, the former mayor, recently released after a five-month detention, expressed his hope for reconciliation and called on his kidnappers to refrain from harming others.

“I believe it is through forgiveness that we can come together and live in harmony,” Kalisto said. “To those who were involved in my kidnapping, I wish you well and success in your lives. I hope you will not repeat such actions against others.”

Kalisto also noted that his detention, the details of which he chose not to disclose, has adversely affected his health.

Despite this, he remains committed to advocating for justice, the rule of law, and a united South Sudan.

“If there is anyone who has wronged me, I want to say, ‘God forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing,’” he said.

“I have forgiven those involved in my detention, whether directly or indirectly. As a Christian, forgiveness is part of my faith.”

Kalisto reassured that he holds no anger toward those responsible and emphasized that he does not seek retribution.

“If anyone believes I am angry or seeking revenge, that is not the case. I have forgiven everyone involved, even though I do not know who they are,” he added.

He also offered an apology to anyone who may have been hurt by his political speeches or actions.

“If my words or actions have caused harm or offence, I ask for your forgiveness as well,” he concluded.

Kalisto also extended his appreciation to Eye Radio, SPLM carders, civil society organizations, religious leaders, the international community, and those in the diaspora for continuously calling for his release from detention.

