‘I am unable to feed them’, Aweil mother who killed her three children tells police

On Thursday, Police in Northern Bahr-El-Ghazal state arrested a 28-year-old Awut Leek Yoor, for allegedly killing three siblings in a river.

The incident occured at 6:30 in Mobil Tokyiep village on Wednesday morning.

During an interrogation today, the police say suspect Yoor complained she lacked food and could barely feed the children.

She was married to bear children to an old lady’s late son with the help of a relative, according to their tradition.

Yoor was assured, Amou Kuer Dau would to take care of all her personal needs and her children’s.

But over the years, the living condition has changed as the old woman could no longer afford to provide for her.

Yoor could not longer bare the situation and decided to contact Awer Malong Awer who fathered the children deceased Lual Malong Lual.

But the Awer denied any responsibilities.

Ripped by poverty and frustrations, Awut decided to drown her four children into a nearby river over the stress.

Fortunately, one of her children escaped and reported the incident to the police.

“She was married by her mother-in-law, Amou Kuer Dau for her dead son Lual Malong Lual according to their traditions,” Captain Guot told Eye Radio.

“The old lady promised to take full responsibility but she will be given somebody to bear her children. She was given to Awer Malong Awer. They were blessed with four children,

“Initially, the guy given to her was just to produce children, Her living condition became worst and the old lady couldn’t provide anything anymore,

“Before the fateful day, she went to Awer to ask for food and Awer told her in an aggressive and clear voice that he is not responsible for her feeding. He was told to marry her and his responsibility was just to give her children.”