10th April 2026

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Hundreds displaced following attack on Wau county

Authors: Golda Dominic | Michael Atit | Published: 14 hours ago

Mpaile Headquarters|Courtesy

Hundreds of civilians have been displaced from Kpaile Payam in Wau County after an attack by armed elements from Boo Bridge in neighboring Western Equatoria State on Wednesday, the county commissioner has reported.

Commissioner Michael Geba Ukello said the Executive Chief informed him that many residents are currently hiding in the bush after their homes and property were destroyed by men wearing military uniforms.

“There are no confirmed reports of casualties so far,” Commissioner Ukello said, “but several houses have been burned, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind this attack.”

He called for the immediate withdrawal of the forces from the area to allow civilians to return home and prepare their land for the upcoming farming season. Ukello also appealed to authorities in Western Equatoria State to intervene and help restore stability in the region.

Speaking about the incident, he said: “Yesterday at around 4 p.m., I received a phone call from a local chief in the Bazia area informing me that a group of armed men from the Boo Bridge area in Western Equatoria State had attacked villages, burning houses and looting civilians’ property.”

Most of the residents, including the Executive Chief, have fled into the bush for safety. I have informed the state’s senior security authorities about the incident, and they assured me that orders would be issued for the forces to withdraw.”

Eye Radio reached out to the Commissioner of Nagero County, Ucin Nichola Vero, for comment. He said he would respond later, citing his involvement in an ongoing meeting.

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10th April 2026

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