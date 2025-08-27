How cultural myths are isolating children with disabilities in South Sudan

Cultural myths linking disability to witchcraft continue to marginalize people with disabilities in South Sudan, with families hiding or neglecting children seen as “cursed.”

Disability rights advocates are calling for urgent action to change mindsets and promote equal access to education and services.

According to Issa Khamis, Deputy Director of the Association, people with disabilities continue to face discrimination fueled by negative cultural beliefs.

He stated that in many communities, disability is still wrongly perceived as a curse or linked to witchcraft, which leads to exclusion and marginalization.

“Some local cultures are the main source of discrimination against persons with disabilities. In some parts of South Sudan, disability is perceived as a curse and is associated with witchcraft,” said Khamis.

“Such beliefs make families as well as community members feel ashamed of their members with disabilities and exclude them from gatherings and services, including access to basic education.”

Khamis stressed that families must begin by investing in the education of their children with disabilities, regardless of their condition.

He warned that when parents choose not to support the education of a child with a disability, it severely affects their future employment prospects and reinforces harmful stereotypes.

Khamis called on the government, humanitarian agencies, and all stakeholders to ensure that their programs and services are inclusive of all citizens, including those with disabilities.

Meanwhile, disability rights activist Zakia Musa expressed concern over the categorization of disabilities when it comes to opportunities.

She emphasized that such comparisons are unjust and counterproductive.

“You cannot differentiate between the different types of impairment,” said Musa.

“People think one type of impairment is better than another, and that some of us can work while others cannot. We condemn this because we believe there is no ‘better’ form of disability. You cannot say it is better to be physically impaired than visually impaired or deaf.”

She also criticized the use of negative language toward people with disabilities and urged the public to adopt respectful, inclusive terminology.

Musa highlighted that people with disabilities are capable of performing effectively if given the right support and opportunities.

