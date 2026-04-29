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Houses face demolition as rail tracks are stripped in Bahr el Ghazal

Authors: Golda Charles | Michael Atit | Published: April 29, 2026

Wau Railway station. (-)

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Transport in South Sudan says authorities will take action against people who have built private houses on railway land in parts of Northern and Western Bahr el Ghazal.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Paul Dhel Gum said railway stations and land are public property and must not be converted into private use.

He said no official, including governors or local authorities, has the mandate to allocate railway land for private ownership, describing the situation in affected areas as concerning.

“The National Government will direct the state governments of Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Western Bahr el Ghazal to remove any houses built on railway land. These are public lands and government property,” he said.

Paul Dhel Gum said directives will be issued to state authorities to clear illegal settlements and restore the land for public use.

“Anyone who has built a house there is doing so illegally, and those houses will be demolished. It is only a matter of time, and soon we will hear official decisions from the national government,” he  added.

Reports indicate that in Aweil and Wau, some residents and scrap dealers have removed sections of railway tracks, while others have constructed temporary shelters and houses, some of which have existed for years.

Authorities say the move is aimed at protecting public property and restoring railway infrastructure.

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1st May 2026

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