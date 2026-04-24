“Hospitals risk becoming slaughterhouses”: Aligo warns of unqualified graduates

The Education Advisor for Central Equatoria State, Hon. Jacob Aligo, warned on Friday that South Sudan’s hospitals risk becoming “slaughterhouses” if universities graduate unqualified students.

Speaking at the 11th graduation ceremony of the Catholic University of South Sudan on Friday, April 24, Aligo praised the institution for its human capital investment. He noted that graduating over 800 students is a milestone in the struggle to eliminate illiteracy in the country.

“Today’s graduation is a clear indicator that the Catholic Church is leading in the struggle to liberate the country from ignorance,” Aligo stated.

Despite the celebration, Aligo raised concerns regarding reports that some universities have abolished “retakes.” He stated that allowing failing students to progress to the next grade jeopardizes professions such as medicine, engineering, and architecture.

“Imagine a medical student who failed and deserved to be sent home, but is pushed to graduate as a doctor,” Aligo said. “What will our hospitals become—slaughterhouses? How about our roads, bridges, and houses? Shall we be safe to produce architects who have not qualified? The rumor needs to be checked because there is no smoke without a fire.”

Aligo also addressed allegations of cheating in secondary school leaving examinations. He cited reports of school administrations assisting students to obtain unearned scores.

He called on government authorities to investigate these claims to protect the credibility of the national education system. He urged stakeholders to maintain high standards to ensure that professional sectors remain safe for the public.

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