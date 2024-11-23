23rd November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Hospital reports 10 civilians wounded in army clashes at Gen. Akol Koor’s residence in Juba

Hospital reports 10 civilians wounded in army clashes at Gen. Akol Koor’s residence in Juba

Author: El Sheikh Chol | Published: 5 hours ago

Juba Teaching Hospital/Photo by Madrama James|01/01/2024

Juba Teaching Hospital authorities have confirmed receiving ten civilians wounded in a heavy gun battle involving SSPDF forces that erupted at Gen. Akol Koor’s residence in the Tongpiny area of Juba on Thursday.

The clash, which took place at the residence of former spy chief Gen. Akol Koor, resulted from a disagreement between the forces guarding his home.

According to the army spokesperson on Thursday, the confrontation involved heavy artillery and stemmed from a “misunderstanding” between SSPDF soldiers guarding Gen. Akol’s home.

Dr. Giftson Natan, the Deputy Director-General of Juba Teaching Hospital, stated that the hospital received ten civilian casualties.

He clarified that no military personnel were reported wounded, and there were no fatalities at the hospital.

“They are ten patients, all civilians. The individuals brought in were civilians, transported by their relatives. No military personnel were brought to the hospital,” Dr Natan told Eye Radio.

“Some of the civilians sustained bullet injuries, including to the abdomen, during the clashes. There were no fatalities—none arrived dead, nor did anyone die at the hospital,” he stated.

“The patients were transferred to Juba Military Hospital for further care, after receiving treatment and stabilization,” he said.

Popular Stories
Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba 1

Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba

Published November 21, 2024

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor 2

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor

Published November 22, 2024

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip 3

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published November 19, 2024

Govt commissions Martyrs Bridge donated by Japan 4

Govt commissions Martyrs Bridge donated by Japan

Published November 18, 2024

Officials downplay claims of Ugandan ARVs smuggling to South Sudan 5

Officials downplay claims of Ugandan ARVs smuggling to South Sudan

Published November 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Citizens’ outrage follows Juba clashes, calls for accountability grow

Published 4 hours ago

MoFA explains ex-Spy Chief’s relocation amid security concerns, offers condolences to victims’ families

Published 4 hours ago

Hospital reports 10 civilians wounded in army clashes at Gen. Akol Koor’s residence in Juba

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan dominates Morocco 88-62 in AFCON qualifiers opener

Published 6 hours ago

Gen. Akol Koor relocated to Jebel, no longer under house detention – Gen Lul

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.