Hospital reports 10 civilians wounded in army clashes at Gen. Akol Koor’s residence in Juba

Juba Teaching Hospital authorities have confirmed receiving ten civilians wounded in a heavy gun battle involving SSPDF forces that erupted at Gen. Akol Koor’s residence in the Tongpiny area of Juba on Thursday.



The clash, which took place at the residence of former spy chief Gen. Akol Koor, resulted from a disagreement between the forces guarding his home.

According to the army spokesperson on Thursday, the confrontation involved heavy artillery and stemmed from a “misunderstanding” between SSPDF soldiers guarding Gen. Akol’s home.

Dr. Giftson Natan, the Deputy Director-General of Juba Teaching Hospital, stated that the hospital received ten civilian casualties.

He clarified that no military personnel were reported wounded, and there were no fatalities at the hospital.

“They are ten patients, all civilians. The individuals brought in were civilians, transported by their relatives. No military personnel were brought to the hospital,” Dr Natan told Eye Radio.

“Some of the civilians sustained bullet injuries, including to the abdomen, during the clashes. There were no fatalities—none arrived dead, nor did anyone die at the hospital,” he stated.

“The patients were transferred to Juba Military Hospital for further care, after receiving treatment and stabilization,” he said.

