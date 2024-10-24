24th October 2024
Horn of Africa Derby: Ethiopia vs. Eritrea set for October 31 in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 33 mins ago

Flags of Eritrea and Ethiopia - Courtesy

The highly anticipated Horn of Africa derby between Ethiopia and Eritrea is scheduled to be held at Juba National Stadium on Thursday, October 31.

According to the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), the organization is working diligently to ensure a smooth and memorable event for both teams and fans.

Victor Lawrence Lual, the Secretary General of the SSFA, stated that this event will mark a significant milestone in the sporting development of South Sudan.

“Hosting these matches brings various benefits, including an economic boost through increased tourism and local business activity, heightened international visibility, and football development for local players and officials,” said Lawrence.

“It also strengthens diplomatic ties with Eritrea and Ethiopia, and positions South Sudan for future international sporting events, highlighting the need for continued investment in sports infrastructure,” he said.

The Ethiopian National Football Team – Courtesy

This derby match is part of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers, with the first leg scheduled for October 31, 2024, followed by the return leg on November 3, 2024.

Known for its fierce rivalry, the encounter promises an intense and thrilling football contest.

The Eritrean National Football Team – Courtesy

CHAN, an exclusive competition for players from domestic leagues, provides a platform to showcase local talent.

The winner between Ethiopia and Eritrea will face off against either Sudan or Tanzania in the final phase of the qualifiers.

Eritrea has been absent from qualification since January 2020, when they lost 1-0 at home in Asmara to Sudan in a friendly.

Meanwhile, Uganda remains the most successful team in the CECAFA zone, having qualified for CHAN six times since 2009, followed by Rwanda (four times), and Sudan and Ethiopia (three times each).

Juba National Stadium’s selection as the venue highlights South Sudan’s growing capacity to host major international football events.

The CHAN 2025 tournament will be hosted jointly by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from February 1-28, 2025.

This encounter revives the historic football rivalry between Ethiopia and Eritrea, dating back to their last official agreement to play a friendly in August 2018 in Asmara, marking a significant moment in their footballing history.

