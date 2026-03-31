“Honor the late Bishop by supporting unity” — US Ambassador Michael J. Adler

U.S. Ambassador Michael J. Adler called on the nation to transform its grief into a collective movement for national reconciliation during a solemn prayer service for the late Bishop Nathaniel Garang Anyieth.

Addressing mourners at the church on Monday, March 30, Ambassador Adler highlighted the global reach of the Bishop’s legacy, noting the many tributes arriving from the United States.

He emphasized that the Bishop’s life was defined by an unwavering dedication to a better future for the people of South Sudan.

The Ambassador remarked that while the Bishop is gone, his mission for a stable and unified country remains the responsibility of those left behind.

“The late bishop had many friends in the United States, from whom I’ve heard,” Ambassador Adler stated. “I’ve heard about his dedication to a better future for the people of what is today South Sudan. I’ve heard about his dedication to unity and peace.”

In a direct appeal to the citizens and leaders of South Sudan, the Ambassador argued that the most authentic way to respect the Bishop’s memory is through the active pursuit of unity, regardless of political or social friction.

“It is my view that the best way for all of us to honor the late bishop’s memory is to work in support of unity of the people of South Sudan,” Adler said. “There are differences of view among groups in every country, but may all South Sudanese unite in support of peace.”

The service underscored the late Bishop’s lifelong role as a “Cornerstone of Faith” and a mediator during the country’s most challenging eras.

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