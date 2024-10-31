Hon. Ayuen pledges to incorporate public input in upcoming budget review

The Chairperson of the Committee Finance and Planning at the national legislature assured that public views on the proposed 2024/2025 fiscal year budget will be taken into consideration during the second reading.

The public budget hearing held at Parliament on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, was funded by the World Bank as part of the Public Financial Management and Institutional Strengthening Project (PFMIS).

The budget hearing was attended by representatives from various sectors, including members of the public, civil society organizations, parliament, and government agencies.

Members of the public raised concerns about what they described as a continued lack of transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

This public feedback came a month after the Finance Minister Dr. Marial Dongrin presented the draft budget to the national legislature.

During Wednesday’s public hearing, some citizens raised questions about the lack of transparency and accountability in previous government expenditures while others criticized the Ministry of Finance for not respecting the budget calendar and its timely implementations.

In response, Hon. Michael Ayuen, the Chairperson of the Finance Committee, assured the participants that all views and comments they raised would be incorporated in the second reading state.

“The committee on finance and economic planning has availed an opportunity for the people of South Sudan to participate in the FY 2024/2025 budget process through public hearing,” he said.

“This is to ensure transparency, accountability, and inclusivity. Your inputs and perspective will help the committee in ensuring that our budget aligns with the needs and aspirations of our people.”

“We as the committee have taken note of all the concerns and we will make sure that as we go for the second reading stage the concerns are captured and tilled in the budget process.”

The Public Hearing was organized by the Committee on Finance and Economic Planning with financial support from the World Bank through the Public Financial Management and Institutional Strengthening Project (PFMIS). This initiative is being implemented by the Government of South Sudan, under the leadership of the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

The event serves as a vital tool for participatory budgeting, ensuring that citizens’ voices are heard and included in the budgetary process.

Dr. McCarthy Phiri, the Project Manager for the PFMIS at the World Bank, emphasized that the project aims to support Parliament in enhancing both the budget preparation and implementation processes.

“This is the project that is financed by the World Bank and implemented by the government of South Sudan led by the minister of finance but supporting some institutions and departments within the government of South Sudan.”

He hailed the public hearing as an important participatory approach for citizens in budget making.

“This is where you allow the citizens to make contributions to participate in the budget process. It is one of the international good practices and so as the bank, we have been supporting the PFM reforms.”

The lawmakers are expected to discuss the budget in its second reading stage next week.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter