1st December 2025

HIV infections down 40% as AIDS deaths halved , UN Chief urges renewed action

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 12 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. | UN photo

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said new HIV infections have dropped by 40 percent and AIDS-related deaths have been reduced by more than half since 2010, but warned that the epidemic is far from over as the world marks World AIDS Day.

Guterres said in a statement on Sunday that millions of people still lack access to prevention, testing and treatment services, often due to stigma, discrimination and unequal access to healthcare.

He called on governments and global partners to step up investments in prevention and expand access to both existing and new treatment options, including long-acting injectable therapies.

The Secretary-General stressed that ending AIDS is not only a medical challenge but also a human rights issue, urging countries to ensure that no community is left behind.

He said the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is still achievable if global commitment is strengthened and resources are sustained.

