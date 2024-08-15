History of SPLA incomplete without Bior Ajang’s name,’ says Yasir Arman

In his condolence statement, Arman conveyed deep grief and noted that the sense of loss felt in Juba since Lt. Gen. Bior’s death on August 13, 2024, is reminiscent of the mourning that followed the martyrdom of John Garang.

“Juba has not grieved as deeply for anyone since John Garang as it has for Bior Ajang,” Arman said. “His untimely departure has brought forth profound sorrow and a heavy burden of grief.”

Arman recounted his first meeting with Bior Ajang in Eastern Equatoria in 1988 when he joined Dr John Garang’s mobile headquarters en route to Kapoeta. At that time, Bior was the second-in-command and a pivotal figure in the headquarters.

Describing Bior Ajang as a noble, humble, and virtuous individual, Arman remarked that if his virtues were distributed across a city, it would become a virtuous place.

“Bior Aswad played a pivotal role, and the history of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army would be incomplete without mentioning his name,” Arman said.

“If the earth could speak, it would certainly include Bior Aswad among those who liberated it.”

Arman fondly remembered Bior Ajang as a brave warrior and a person of deep humanity, emphasizing that his loss was deeply felt by everyone who knew him.

He extended his condolences to Bior Ajang’s family, children, kin, comrades, and friends, and the people, government, and state of South Sudan.