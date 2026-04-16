19th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Justice | News   |   High taxes and GBV stifling women-led businesses in Juba

High taxes and GBV stifling women-led businesses in Juba

Author: Gai John | Published: April 16, 2026

(L-R) Michael Atit, Adut Christina and Agnes Zera during a live broadcast on Eye Radio on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 – Credit: Darlington Moses/Eye Radio

Women entrepreneurs and rights activists are warning that excessive taxation and rampant gender-based violence (GBV) are the primary obstacles preventing the growth of women-owned enterprises in the capital.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s The Dawn show on Wednesday, April 15, Juba-based entrepreneur Agnes Zera highlighted that many small-scale businesses are shrinking or shutting down entirely due to multiple, often unexplained, taxes imposed by the City Council.

Zera further noted that cultural stigmas significantly impact female business owners. She explained that in many South Sudanese cultures, men often view a woman’s professional success with suspicion, sometimes leading to domestic violence. This physical and emotional abuse, she says, causes severe distress that hinders a woman’s ability to remain productive.

Human rights activist Adut Christina echoed these concerns, stating that the demands of running a business often clash with traditional domestic expectations.

“Gender-based violence is real because sometimes women have to stay at work until late in the night to earn a living. Coming home late, they face beatings or insults from their spouses. It weighs them down and impedes their ability to operate,” said Adut.

During the discussion, the women observed that the “double burden” of professional work and domestic responsibilities—such as cooking, childcare, and nursing sick relatives—further limits their capacity for business expansion.

“The City Council is one of the reasons why women are scaling down or staying home. The taxes are too high for someone doing something small. Money is collected for security, rubbish, and many taxes that have no names. This is why businesses are closing,” Agnes stated.

The conversation drew participation from the public, including a listener named Mama Flora, who urged the country to support female entrepreneurs. She described women as the “backbone of the country,” noting that income earned by women is directly reinvested into family nutrition, healthcare, and education.

The activists and entrepreneurs are now calling on the government and stakeholders to intervene by streamlining tax policies, eliminating violence against women, and providing business skills training to help women-led enterprises thrive.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police dismiss social media reports on Konty Okot murder case 1

Police dismiss social media reports on Konty Okot murder case

Published April 17, 2026

Five killed in alleged Misseriya militia attack in Abyei – Official 2

Five killed in alleged Misseriya militia attack in Abyei – Official

Published April 12, 2026

SSRA board cancels commissioner general’s order, reinstates two commissioners 3

SSRA board cancels commissioner general’s order, reinstates two commissioners

Published April 13, 2026

Kiir approves establishment of Yei University at former UNMISS base 4

Kiir approves establishment of Yei University at former UNMISS base

Published April 16, 2026

US outlines three-pillar priority in South Sudan 5

US outlines three-pillar priority in South Sudan

Published April 16, 2026

High taxes and GBV stifling women-led businesses in Juba 6

High taxes and GBV stifling women-led businesses in Juba

Published April 16, 2026

South Sudan, Sudan UN mission must adapt or close – US diplomat 7

South Sudan, Sudan UN mission must adapt or close – US diplomat

Published April 16, 2026

Govt cluster endorses plan for April–December school calendar 8

Govt cluster endorses plan for April–December school calendar

Published April 15, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Yakani urges legal consistency as Cabinet moves to amend 2018 peace accord for 2026 polls

Published 14 hours ago

Mining Act amendment bill reaches advanced stage; public hearings to follow

Published 15 hours ago

Governor Badagbu dissolves committees on cattle revenue and coexistence

Published 16 hours ago

Cabinet moves to rescue Telecom sector with access to foreign currency

Published 17 hours ago

Gov’t declares Boma National Park officially open to tourists

Published 18 hours ago

UN aid chief warns of “despair and abandonment” in S. Sudan, urges urgent action

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.