7th October 2024
Justice | News

High Court reports 291 Juvenile and GBV cases in Juba over nine months

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

GBV Court hearing in Juba. (Photo: Nyathong William).

The High Court Judge announced that the Juvenile and Gender-Based Violence Court in Juba has recorded 291 cases over the past nine months.

Judge Francis Amum says the Juvenile Court received 77 cases during the same period.

Of these, a staggering 99% involved boys in conflict with the law, underscoring the need for targeted interventions for young boys facing legal issues.

Meanwhile, the GBV Court has recorded 96 civil cases during the same period, with 99% of these cases reported by women and girls who were survivors of gender-based violence.

The criminal division of the GBV Court has reported an impressive 99% conviction rate.

This figure includes both civil and criminal cases across the two divisions, an indication of the persistent prevalence of gender-based violence and juvenile conflict.

These statistics emphasize the urgent need for continued legal support and community programs to prevent gender-based violence and youth delinquency.

The High Court Judge spoke to Eye Radio last week in Juba.

“Juvenile court receives 77 cases from January up to September 2024. GBV received 96 civil cases from January up to September 2024,” Judge Amum told Eye Radio.

“The total number of cases that access GBV and juvenile court from January up to September 2024 is equal to 291 cases,” he said.

“Women and girls reported 99% of cases to GBV Court rate of conviction in the GBV Court Criminal Division is 99% and also 99% of cases were reported to juvenile court in those cases,” he added.

“The boy child is in conflict the same again in 99% of cases. We reported to the court women and girls are survivors of gender-based Violence.”

Since 2011, the South Sudanese government reaffirmed its commitment to ratifying all regional and international instruments aimed at promoting gender equality and women’s rights.

Sudan has ratified the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, also known as the Maputo Protocol, becoming the 44th African Union member.

