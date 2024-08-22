22nd August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Heavy rains submerge Aweil, reports Northern Bahr el Ghazal

Heavy rains submerge Aweil, reports Northern Bahr el Ghazal

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 53 mins ago

Part of Aweil town submerged by flood after heavy downpour on Wednesday. Photo Credit: ANA/Voice of Hope Radio, 98.65 FM Wau |

The Minister of Information for Northern Bahr el Ghazal reports that heavy rains over the past two days have submerged much of the state capital, Aweil.

Garang Zakaria said the heavy downpour – which started on Tuesday – left thousands of people homeless with flooding worsening due to river overflow.

He added that more than 600,000 people are expected to be affected by the floods.

This according to Garang will prevent them from accessing healthcare facilities and learning institutions.

“It was too heavy across Northern Bahr el Gazal State, and especially Aweil town, most of the suburbs of the city are flooded,” said Garang.

“Some people are finding it difficult now to come to town because there is a lot of flooding around the area of Muper Akol Aru, Lon Awer, Naivasha and Hai Salama among the most of the affected, he said.

“We are expecting a flood that will be coming from our rivers and then there is a flash flood from rainfall.

“We are expecting about 600,000 people to be affected by flooding this year 2024, which will include schools and health facilities will also be affected because most of our area falls in the land, and much of this population is along the lowland areas in Northern Bahr el Ghazal.”

Minister Garang Zakaria is now urging the national government and partners to intervene and provide humanitarian assistance.

“We are calling for the National government and the partners at the National level to put into consideration Northern Bahr el Gazal State so that if there is assistance,” Garang said.

“We need this assistance to be in preposition before the thing gets worse because the way we are seeing it now, is getting to where to be difficult for the government and then the NGOs here to be able to assist the people that are going to be affected by the flood,” he said.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official 1

UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official

Published August 20, 2024

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker 2

‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker

Published August 16, 2024

Tumaini must remain separate from unfulfilled 2018 peace accord – Pagan 3

Tumaini must remain separate from unfulfilled 2018 peace accord – Pagan

Published August 16, 2024

Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official 4

Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official

Published August 20, 2024

Haysom says unpaid salaries fuel tensions, urges government action 5

Haysom says unpaid salaries fuel tensions, urges government action

Published August 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Heavy rains submerge Aweil, reports Northern Bahr el Ghazal

Published 53 mins ago

Juba, Terekeka to regulate movement of heavily armed cattle keepers

Published 1 hour ago

Witness claims Gudele father burned daughter to death, police unaware of incident

Published 3 hours ago

S. Sudan partners with Ethiopia, Uganda for fair treatment of migrant workers

Published 4 hours ago

Opinion: Urgent call to action: Protecting citizens and sovereignty in Magwi County

Published 4 hours ago

MSF resumes full medical services in Ulang County

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.