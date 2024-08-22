Heavy rains submerge Aweil, reports Northern Bahr el Ghazal

The Minister of Information for Northern Bahr el Ghazal reports that heavy rains over the past two days have submerged much of the state capital, Aweil.



Garang Zakaria said the heavy downpour – which started on Tuesday – left thousands of people homeless with flooding worsening due to river overflow.

He added that more than 600,000 people are expected to be affected by the floods.

This according to Garang will prevent them from accessing healthcare facilities and learning institutions.

“It was too heavy across Northern Bahr el Gazal State, and especially Aweil town, most of the suburbs of the city are flooded,” said Garang.

“Some people are finding it difficult now to come to town because there is a lot of flooding around the area of Muper Akol Aru, Lon Awer, Naivasha and Hai Salama among the most of the affected, he said.

“We are expecting a flood that will be coming from our rivers and then there is a flash flood from rainfall.

“We are expecting about 600,000 people to be affected by flooding this year 2024, which will include schools and health facilities will also be affected because most of our area falls in the land, and much of this population is along the lowland areas in Northern Bahr el Ghazal.”

Minister Garang Zakaria is now urging the national government and partners to intervene and provide humanitarian assistance.

“We are calling for the National government and the partners at the National level to put into consideration Northern Bahr el Gazal State so that if there is assistance,” Garang said.

“We need this assistance to be in preposition before the thing gets worse because the way we are seeing it now, is getting to where to be difficult for the government and then the NGOs here to be able to assist the people that are going to be affected by the flood,” he said.

