15th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Heavy rains cripple Magwi County roads, bridges washed out

Heavy rains cripple Magwi County roads, bridges washed out

Author: Madrama James | Published: 3 hours ago

A view of the Magwi-Lobone road, captured by Thomas Ojara during his journey. (Photo: Courtesy of Ojara)

MAGWI, Eastern Equatoria (Eye Radio) – Heavy rainfall has severely damaged main roads and washed out key bridges in Magwi County, isolating communities and hindering vital transportation, according to Commissioner Pole Pole Benjamin.

The deteriorated road network is making it extremely difficult for transporters of agricultural inputs, government officials, and school children to reach their destinations.

Commissioner Benjamin revealed to Eye Radio on Tuesday, July 15, that critical bridges, including Atebi and Amee, which serve as vital links between several communities, have been destroyed by persistent rains.

“The road connecting Magwi to Aru Junction has been destroyed, making it extremely difficult for businesspeople to pass through,” Commissioner Benjamin stated.

He added that the road linking Magwi to Amee Bridge was also “washed out by recent rains and is severely damaged. Vehicles now have to navigate through water, which complicates travel and the transportation of agricultural inputs and goods.”

He further highlighted that the road from Magwi to Owiny Ki-Bul remains unrehabilitated since last year, and the journey from Magwi to Pageri, previously 35-45 minutes, now takes approximately two hours due to the damage.

Commissioner Benjamin is urgently appealing to the National Road Authority and development partners to intervene and rehabilitate the affected roads.

He specifically requested the swift release of funds allocated for road development in Magwi County and the handover of maintenance equipment (wheelbarrows, rakes, pangas, hoes) that are currently in stock but not yet distributed to county authorities.

Magwi County heavily relies on agriculture, supplying a substantial portion of its produce to Juba’s urban population. However, farmers continue to face significant challenges, including limited access to markets, due to the poor road infrastructure.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert 1

‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert

Published July 9, 2025

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address 2

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Published July 10, 2025

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation 3

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation

Published July 10, 2025

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 4

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army” 5

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

Published July 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid

Published 3 hours ago

Heavy rains cripple Magwi County roads, bridges washed out

Published 3 hours ago

After four years, WES cabinet approves fiscal budget

Published 3 hours ago

AMDISS to Govt: Treat journalists as partners, not enemies

Published 4 hours ago

Advocate: Media Authority Act does not empower NSS to police media

Published 4 hours ago

NSS Spokesperson clarifies rules for journalists on sensitive data

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.