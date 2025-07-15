Heavy rains cripple Magwi County roads, bridges washed out

MAGWI, Eastern Equatoria (Eye Radio) – Heavy rainfall has severely damaged main roads and washed out key bridges in Magwi County, isolating communities and hindering vital transportation, according to Commissioner Pole Pole Benjamin.
The deteriorated road network is making it extremely difficult for transporters of agricultural inputs, government officials, and school children to reach their destinations.
Commissioner Benjamin revealed to Eye Radio on Tuesday, July 15, that critical bridges, including Atebi and Amee, which serve as vital links between several communities, have been destroyed by persistent rains.
“The road connecting Magwi to Aru Junction has been destroyed, making it extremely difficult for businesspeople to pass through,” Commissioner Benjamin stated.
He added that the road linking Magwi to Amee Bridge was also “washed out by recent rains and is severely damaged. Vehicles now have to navigate through water, which complicates travel and the transportation of agricultural inputs and goods.”
He further highlighted that the road from Magwi to Owiny Ki-Bul remains unrehabilitated since last year, and the journey from Magwi to Pageri, previously 35-45 minutes, now takes approximately two hours due to the damage.
Commissioner Benjamin is urgently appealing to the National Road Authority and development partners to intervene and rehabilitate the affected roads.
He specifically requested the swift release of funds allocated for road development in Magwi County and the handover of maintenance equipment (wheelbarrows, rakes, pangas, hoes) that are currently in stock but not yet distributed to county authorities.
Magwi County heavily relies on agriculture, supplying a substantial portion of its produce to Juba’s urban population. However, farmers continue to face significant challenges, including limited access to markets, due to the poor road infrastructure.