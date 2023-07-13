Health partners to investigate ‘unknown’ disease in Longechuk County – Official

World Health Organization and partners are investigating the deaths of over 20 people who succumbed to a yet-to-be-identified disease in Longechuk County, a humanitarian worker has said.

Kech Pal, a humanitarian official who works for the Nile Initiative, Development Organization (NIDO) in Longechuk County of Upper Nile State says no confirmation has been made about the disease.

Last month, Pal reported the death of at least 10 people due to an unknown disease in Longechuk County.

He says the rapid support team arrived on Saturday to collect more samples of the unknown disease.

According to the humanitarian worker, 23 people have so far died of unknown health conditions.

“WHO and other health partners have declared rapid support team to visit Longechuk County,” Pal said.

“They’re currently in the area of Dajo and Pachido to respond to the suspected case of hemorrhagic fever and investigate the incident.”

“The team is on the ground trying to do an investigation and collection of more samples for further finding.”

Pal said the Ministry of Health has not yet confirmed the disease spreading in Dajo Payam.

“On the suspected hemorrhagic fever, it has not been confirmed yet by the Ministry of Health,” Pal said.

“But the rapid team is there engaging with the community by providing health services because people are still dying.”

Two weeks ago, an official in the national Health Ministry confirmed seven samples were collected from sufferers of the unknown disease, but the results are yet to be made public.

Efforts to seek comments from WHO and the Ministry of Health were unsuccessful at the press time.

