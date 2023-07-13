13th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Health partners to investigate ‘unknown’ disease in Longechuk County – Official

Health partners to investigate ‘unknown’ disease in Longechuk County – Official

Author: James Mardan | Published: 33 mins ago

Patient infected with suspected unknown disease in Longechuk. | Photo: Kech Pal

World Health Organization and partners are investigating the deaths of over 20 people who succumbed to a yet-to-be-identified disease in Longechuk County, a humanitarian worker has said.

Kech Pal, a humanitarian official who works for the Nile Initiative, Development Organization (NIDO) in Longechuk County of Upper Nile State says no confirmation has been made about the disease.

Last month, Pal reported the death of at least 10 people due to an unknown disease in Longechuk County.

He says the rapid support team arrived on Saturday to collect more samples of the unknown disease.

According to the humanitarian worker, 23 people have so far died of unknown health conditions.

“WHO and other health partners have declared rapid support team to visit Longechuk County,” Pal said.

“They’re currently in the area of Dajo and Pachido to respond to the suspected case of hemorrhagic fever and investigate the incident.”

“The team is on the ground trying to do an investigation and collection of more samples for further finding.”

Pal said the Ministry of Health has not yet confirmed the disease spreading in Dajo Payam.

“On the suspected hemorrhagic fever, it has not been confirmed yet by the Ministry of Health,” Pal said.

“But the rapid team is there engaging with the community by providing health services because people are still dying.”

Two weeks ago, an official in the national Health Ministry confirmed seven samples were collected from sufferers of the unknown disease, but the results are yet to be made public.

Efforts to seek comments from WHO and the Ministry of Health were unsuccessful at the press time.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators 1

Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan 2

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal 3

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon 4

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore 5

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore

Published Monday, July 10, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Health partners to investigate ‘unknown’ disease in Longechuk County – Official

Published 33 mins ago

Another boat with relief food destroyed by fire in Jonglei

Published 4 hours ago

Fighting over Bor fishing Island leaves one dead, two wounded

Published 5 hours ago

143 Aweil youth arrested as 4 nurses, 3 officers injured in gang fight

Published 6 hours ago

Sudan’s rival armies slap with UK sanction

Published 22 hours ago

Kenya police investigating killing of S. Sudanese varsity student – AMB Ajongo

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!