15th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Haysom says unpaid salaries fuel tensions, urges government action

Haysom says unpaid salaries fuel tensions, urges government action

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

SRSG Nicholas Haysom speaks at press conference - Photo Credit: UNMISS

The head of the UN mission in South Sudan has identified the non-payment of soldiers’ salaries as a significant source of tension and has urged the government to prioritize public sector salaries and essential social services.

Nicholas Haysom, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, delivered this statement during his address to the United Nations Security Council on South Sudan on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

South Sudan is grappling with catastrophic inflation after the Sudan war damaged facilities transporting its crude oil to the Red Sea, depriving Juba of its crucial revenue generator.

This has left the government struggling to meet its running costs – as civil servants have now gone for nearly one year without salaries.

According to economic experts, delays or non-payment of salaries can lead to significant problems, including low morale among troops, desertion, and even contribute to instability within the country.

Nicholas Haysom said to meet the challenge, fiscal and monetary discipline will be required, including transparency on the management of oil revenue and exchange rates.

He urged the UN Security Council yesterday, including the international financial institutions, to do their utmost to remain engaged in efforts to mitigate the impact of the current humanitarian pressures on South Sudanese citizens.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba 1

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published August 13, 2024

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 2

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels 3

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published August 9, 2024

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji 4

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji

Published August 11, 2024

Common man shocked after being fired as Ibba Commissioner in decree 5

Common man shocked after being fired as Ibba Commissioner in decree

Published August 9, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US still alarmed over Juba’s continued taxes on donors’ support

Published 40 mins ago

Haysom says unpaid salaries fuel tensions, urges government action

Published 2 hours ago

Yakani welcomes Presidency’s “technical” elections decision

Published 2 hours ago

NCA to launch unified cyberspace to combat misinformation – Adok

Published 2 hours ago

Condolences pour in from leaders as South Sudan mourns Bior Ajang

Published 2 hours ago

VP Nyandeng honors late Lt. Gen. Bior Ajang’s legacy

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.