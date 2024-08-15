Haysom says unpaid salaries fuel tensions, urges government action

The head of the UN mission in South Sudan has identified the non-payment of soldiers’ salaries as a significant source of tension and has urged the government to prioritize public sector salaries and essential social services.



Nicholas Haysom, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, delivered this statement during his address to the United Nations Security Council on South Sudan on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

South Sudan is grappling with catastrophic inflation after the Sudan war damaged facilities transporting its crude oil to the Red Sea, depriving Juba of its crucial revenue generator.

This has left the government struggling to meet its running costs – as civil servants have now gone for nearly one year without salaries.

According to economic experts, delays or non-payment of salaries can lead to significant problems, including low morale among troops, desertion, and even contribute to instability within the country.

Nicholas Haysom said to meet the challenge, fiscal and monetary discipline will be required, including transparency on the management of oil revenue and exchange rates.

He urged the UN Security Council yesterday, including the international financial institutions, to do their utmost to remain engaged in efforts to mitigate the impact of the current humanitarian pressures on South Sudanese citizens.