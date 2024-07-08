Haysom describes Rwanda as beacon of hope and progress in Africa

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS has hailed Rwanda as a shining example of hope and progress in Africa.

Nicholas Haysom made the remarks during the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Rwanda’s liberation day in Juba on Saturday.

The day is marked to remember more than one million lives lost during the horrific genocide in 1994.

The event was attended by UNMISS leaders and dignitaries from the Government of South Sudan, peacekeepers and the Rwandan Community in Juba.

The Head of UNMISS says Rwanda has transformed from a nation struck by violence to a beacon of hope and progress in Africa.

“Today as we commemorate the end of Rwandan darkest chapter we celebrate the new era of hope, unity, and reconciliation,” Haysom said.

“The journey of recovery and rebuilding has been nothing short of remarkable, in the past three decades Rwanda has transformed from a nation struck by violence to a beacon of hope and progress in Africa, a transformation that didn’t happen by accident but the result of delivered efforts,” he said.

“We are going to take the knowledge that Rwanda has also thought of sharing its experience in effecting recovery and reconciliation with other countries, with particular notice pioneering use of a special framework known as Gachacha as a way of affecting transitional justice, community-based reconciliation, and recovery,” he concluded.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General reiterated the UN’s deepest condolences to the victims and survivors of the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

Haysom recognized Rwanda’s rise to become the third largest troop and police contributing country to United Nations Peacekeeping missions in general and the biggest of all in the case of UNMISS.

For his part, Ambassador Akech Chol Ahou, the Director General of the Department of International Laws and Treaties representing the Minister of Foreign Affairs says Rwanda has shown the world the true meaning of reconciliation and healing.

He added that South Sudan’s government looks forward to deepening ties with its Rwandan counterpart.

“Dawn the line of history, Rwanda has shown the world the true meaning of reconciliation and healing. Therefore, so many countries are looking up to Rwanda when it comes to societal transformation,” Akech said.

“The government of revitalized peace agreement of the national unity would like to thank Rwandese men and women who are serving in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan for their role,” he said.

“Thank you once more, for recognizing the Republic of South Sudan to join you today in this memorial event.

“The government of revitalized peace agreement of national unity appreciates the bilateral cooperation between the sisterly country, Rwanda, and looking forward to deepening cooperation furthermore.”

Meanwhile, the Rwanda Senior National Representative in South Sudan Brig Gen William Ryarasa stated that Rwanda has made remarkable social-economic progress with strong and stable economic growth.

He stated that the progress made has led to significant reductions in poverty.

Brig Gen Ryarasa pointed out that his country has also developed its technology infrastructure and security forces.

He stated that one of the notable achievements is an increase in life expectancy from 46.4 in 1974 to 69.6 years as of the 2022 census.

Brig Gen Ryarasa highlighted Rwanda's significant socio-economic progress, driven by robust and stable economic growth.

He noted, “For example, Rwandan life expectancy has risen from 46.4 years in 1974 to 69.6 years as per the 2022 census.”

Additionally, he pointed out that “Rwanda’s security institutions have greatly enhanced their capabilities, now ranking as the third-largest troop-contributing country in UN missions.”

According to Brig Gen Ryarasa, the achievement stems from the dedication of Rwandan citizens and the leadership of President Paul Kagame.

Rwanda’s progress has also been supported by collaboration with peacekeepers worldwide.

“The achievement is a result of the hard work and dedication of our citizens, as well as the leadership inspired by H.E. President Paul Kagame,” he said.

“Rwanda has not journeyed this path alone; our progress has been bolstered by the support and collaboration of peacekeepers from around the world.”

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, Rwandan peacekeepers under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and Rwandan Community in South Sudan, joined by friends including other UN Contingents, South Sudanese and UNMISS officials, UN Agencies; celebrated the 30th anniversary of Rwanda's Liberation.

