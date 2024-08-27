Gunmen threaten security, illegally allocate land in Juba County – Official

Authorities in Rajaf Payam, Juba County, report that gunmen are unlawfully allocating land and creating security threats for residents in the Gorom, Mogoro, and Tokiman areas.



Martin Morris, Executive Director in Rajaf Payam, Juba County, reports that organized forces are illegally selling demarcated land to others.

Morris states that these individuals are forging documents to facilitate the illegal allocation of land to their clients.

He explains that the areas in question were officially demarcated by the authorities but were still awaiting formal allocation to individuals.

However, Morris adds that these activities are endangering local communities and creating insecurity in the Payam.

“Rampant land grabbing in all the areas of Rajaf not Gorom only, if we are talking of the issues, people who are doing this are organized forces. They demarcate lands forge documents and sell the land,” Morris said.

“In areas of Jonduru and Khor William, there are places built already but they just come and enter the house and stay,” he said.

“We are facing insecurities because of this land grabbing. What if the communities in the areas take the law into their hands it would mean conflict amid the ongoing tension.”

For instance, in Gorom, the sub-chief of Makario Mori Laku said the gunmen have sold already allotted lands and buyers have set up makeshifts.

Makario added that they reported the matter to the authorities, but nothing has been done about it.

“These places were demarcated and were about to be shown to the owners this year. These land grabbers are soldiers, they have their tables fixed here and they are being secured by guns,” Makario said.

“They are selling these lands, immediately the buyers build makeshift and again they move and sell from other ends after receiving money,” he said.

“They are still doing land grabbing, we reported to the authority and still nothing has been done.”

SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang told Eye Radio that he was unaware of the incident.



Share with friends: Facebook twitter



One killed, four granaries burned in Budi County cattle raid Previous Post