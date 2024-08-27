27th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Gunmen threaten security, illegally allocate land in Juba County – Official

Gunmen threaten security, illegally allocate land in Juba County – Official

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 3 hours ago

Items used by alleged landgrabbers to demarcate land in Rajaf Payam, Juba County – Courtesy

Authorities in Rajaf Payam, Juba County, report that gunmen are unlawfully allocating land and creating security threats for residents in the Gorom, Mogoro, and Tokiman areas.

Martin Morris, Executive Director in Rajaf Payam, Juba County, reports that organized forces are illegally selling demarcated land to others.

Morris states that these individuals are forging documents to facilitate the illegal allocation of land to their clients.

He explains that the areas in question were officially demarcated by the authorities but were still awaiting formal allocation to individuals.

However, Morris adds that these activities are endangering local communities and creating insecurity in the Payam.

“Rampant land grabbing in all the areas of Rajaf not Gorom only, if we are talking of the issues, people who are doing this are organized forces. They demarcate lands forge documents and sell the land,” Morris said.

“In areas of Jonduru and Khor William, there are places built already but they just come and enter the house and stay,” he said.

“We are facing insecurities because of this land grabbing. What if the communities in the areas take the law into their hands it would mean conflict amid the ongoing tension.”

For instance, in Gorom, the sub-chief of Makario Mori Laku said the gunmen have sold already allotted lands and buyers have set up makeshifts.

Makario added that they reported the matter to the authorities, but nothing has been done about it.

“These places were demarcated and were about to be shown to the owners this year. These land grabbers are soldiers, they have their tables fixed here and they are being secured by guns,” Makario said.

“They are selling these lands, immediately the buyers build makeshift and again they move and sell from other ends after receiving money,” he said.

“They are still doing land grabbing, we reported to the authority and still nothing has been done.”

SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang told Eye Radio that he was unaware of the incident.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim 1

Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim

Published August 20, 2024

Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry 2

Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry

Published August 21, 2024

Juba, Terekeka to regulate movement of heavily armed cattle keepers 3

Juba, Terekeka to regulate movement of heavily armed cattle keepers

Published August 22, 2024

General Lul clarifies UPDF encroachment as national issue 4

General Lul clarifies UPDF encroachment as national issue

Published August 21, 2024

Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace 5

Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace

Published August 23, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Vice President Abdelbagi accepts resignation of Mabior Riiny

Published 27 mins ago

Kiir and six leaders endorse Raila Odinga for AU Commission seat

Published 2 hours ago

Gunmen threaten security, illegally allocate land in Juba County – Official

Published 3 hours ago

One killed, four granaries burned in Budi County cattle raid

Published 3 hours ago

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

Published 3 hours ago

Bank of South Sudan building reserves to stabilize market, says Dr. Alic

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.