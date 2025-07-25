Gumbo-Sherikat rape case under review, expected in court soon – prosecuters

The legal team representing a girl who was sexually assaulted in Gumbo-Sherikat last month says the case is currently under review by the Public Prosecution and is awaiting approval to be transferred to court.

Josphine Adhel, the girl’s legal representative, said the survivor is still receiving medical treatment.

According to Adhel, 15 young men were involved in the incident, but charges were dropped against some, leaving eight suspects currently in jail awaiting trial.

“The Girl now is under treatment according to the girl the number of the young men sexual assaulted her were 15 but the police managed to arrest 13 including the perpetrators who’s their faces were seen in the video,” she explained in interview with Eye Radio on Friday.

She said the case file is now with the Legal Department of the Public Prosecution and will soon be transferred to court once the review is completed.

“As per now there is 8 suspects in jail after released 5 of them the file of the case now is in evaluation by the Legal Department of the Public Prosecution and soon will be transfer to court,” she added.

Meanwhile, Obaj Othor Lual, the Prosecutor at the Gumbo-Sherikat Police Station, said charges against six suspects were dropped due to lack of evidence.

“We in the Public Prosecution have dropped the open report against 6 suspects due to insufficient evidence. We currently have 8 defendants in the case arrested according to the case details: 5 are actually involved and 3 were at the crime scene,” he said.

Othor stated that the delays in finalizing the process are due to the police’s failure to arrest the remaining four suspects.

“The reason for the delay in the procedures is the police’s inability to arrest four other suspects…they will be included in the case file in the event of their arrest. The case file will later be referred to the court after evaluation by the Legal Department,” he said.

He confirmed that the case file is currently under review and will be sent to court after the evaluation.

