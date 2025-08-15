15th August 2025

Growing hunger drives South Sudanese refugees back to Kapoeta from Kenya

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Kakuma Refugee Camp | File picture

Authorities in Greater Kapoeta, Eastern Equatoria State, have confirmed a growing influx of South Sudanese refugees returning from the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya to South Sudan.

Speaking to Eye Radio, several returnees cited worsening conditions in the camp, including food shortages and lack of basic services, attributing the challenges to recent cuts in humanitarian funding.

Mayor of Kapoeta Lotete Lomude described the situation as increasingly difficult, with the area now receiving between 50 and 80 returnees per day.

Some are arriving on foot, while others travel by vehicle, turning Kapoeta into an informal transit hub for those returning from exile.

Mayor Lotete said the situation is challenging and is urging humanitarian partners and aid organizations to step in and aid the returnees.

Several individuals told Eye Radio that they are returning voluntarily, with the hope to rebuilding their lives in South Sudan after spending years in displacement.

