Groups urge R-TGONU against extension before Tumaini outcome

Stakeholders of the Tumaini Initiative have called on the transitional government to put on hold any discussion about extending the transitional period until the completion of the Nairobi peace process.

In November 2022, parties to the unity government extended the transitional period for 24 months, until December 2024, when elections are expected to usher in a new government.

The transitional government gave itself the two-year legitimacy reportedly to implement pending critical tasks in the 2018 peace agreement.

However, no tangible progress has been achieved during that period as the security arrangement, constitution-making, transitional justice and electoral preparations remain far behind schedule.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the Nairobi peace process released a joint statement on suggesting the suspension of talks about another extension until the Kenya-led process reaches a deal.

In a statement signed by members of the civil society, People’s Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA), youth, women groups and the church, the stakeholders raised concerns about political subnational violence in parts of the country.

They called for an end to all forms of armed and political conflicts, pushing for a permanent ceasefire agreement and inclusion of all parties in the Nairobi peace talks.

Others are; finding an appropriate formula to address the alleged mismanagement of resources and working on suitable implementation modalities for the outcomes of the Tumaini initiative to address the lack of implementation of peace agreements.

The stakeholders further said they are concerned about worsening economic conditions, and urge the government to intervene to avert the crisis and provide long-term solutions.

The Tumaini Initiative, which started on May 9th, 2024, in Nairobi, is a South Sudan peace talks between the government and the opposition parties who did not sign the 2018 peace deal facilitated by the Kenyan government at the request of President Salva Kiir.

