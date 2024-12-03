Greater Yirol teachers receive 173 bicycles to ease mobility

A Juba-based Lakes State community leader has donated 173 bicycles to primary and secondary school teachers in Greater Yirol counties to help facilitate their mobility.

The brand-new bicycles were procured by Eng. Buom Makur – Chairman of Juba-based Jial-lek Community from the state, and were distributed to schools in Yirol West, Yirol East, and Awerial counties, according to the head of distribution, Abraham Ngor.

He said Yirol West teachers will receive the largest share of 103 bicycles because the county has 36 government schools, Awerial gets 30 bicycles, and Yirol East gets 40.

“The number of government schools in Yirol West is 36, and that’s why they received 103 bicycles. Yirol East received 40 bicycles in 26 government schools, while Awerial County has 30 bicycles,” Mr. Ngor specified.

He said the bicycles are intended to be recieved by teachers in public and not private schools, adding that they are investigating allegations that some private schools have been added to the lists.

According to him, school administrations will assume ownership of the bicycles whereby if a teacher is transferred, he or she will have to leave the bicycle behind.

Yirol West Deputy Education Director, Andrew Wau Maker, promised to ensure that the bicycles reach the beneficiaries and are used to facilitate educational activities. He appealed to all teachers to maintain the bikes properly.

“The donation was not made to individuals, but it is through schools. It is to motivate teachers and can also help the government in other ways and support education.”

“I would like also to give thanks to Eng. Buom Makur for the great contribution towards education. We wish him to keep up the idea to bring more educational needs if time allows.”

On his part, Simon Run Mayor, Head Teacher of Yirol West Primary School, said that his institution has received five bicycles and thanked the benefactor for acknowledging their situation.

He said these bicycles are distributed to only teachers who always come to school all the time.

Teachers in South Sudan remain poorly and irregularly paid – leading to qualified teachers deserting for better-paying jobs, according to the Institute of Development Studies.