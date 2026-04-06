Greater Yei chiefs appeal for peace after Khor Galtan attack

The Greater Yei Council of Chiefs has called on South Sudan’s leadership to urgently prioritize the safety and security of civilians following attacks in Central Equatoria, Bahr el Ghazal, and other parts of the country.

The council condemned the killing of civilians in the gold mining area of Khor Galtan, Central Equatoria State, on 28 March 2026, an attack that left 37 people dead and many others wounded.

During a roundtable discussion on Eye Radio, Chief Charles Mogga Baba, Deputy Chairperson of Kajo‑Keji County, expressed deep concern about the security situation:

“We, the Chiefs of Greater Yei, are deeply concerned about the current situation unfolding in our country. Many of our fellow Chiefs are dying from heart attacks due to the stress and turmoil. We did not fight tirelessly to liberate this nation so that it could be divided, shed blood, or become a place of violence among its own people, ” he said.

“We strongly condemn the events that took place in Khor Galtan (Jebel Iraq). We urge the country’s leaders to prioritize the safety and security of civilians, for if they fail to do so, the true meaning and value of our independence will be lost. Our youth are the future of this nation, and these insecurities should not be exploited or carried out by them.”

“The ongoing attacks are creating fear and despair in our communities. Chiefs are struggling to console families who have lost loved ones, and the psychological impact is severe. The government must act before the situation escalates further.”

Echoing this concern, Elias Barnaba, Chairperson of Kupera Payam in Lainya County, highlighted that the recent violence does not reflect the values of the South Sudanese people:

“On behalf of the Greater Yei Council of Chiefs, representing the four counties of Central Equatoria State, we extend our heartfelt condolences for what happened in Khor Galtan. The violence we witnessed does not reflect our culture, norms, or aspirations. Such actions do not serve our progress or unity.”

“We urge community members and leaders alike to promote dialogue and understanding. Unity is the only path forward if we are to protect our young people and secure the future of our nation.”

Joseph Hakim Yokwe, Information Secretary for Kenyi Payam, called on authorities to take decisive measures to prevent future attacks:

“We also appeal to authorities to prevent such heinous incidents from recurring, not only in Central Equatoria but across Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile regions. These regions have all contributed to the independence of this country. We separated from the North with the hope of enjoying freedom and development. However, the ongoing turmoil is shocking and unacceptable. It is time to reflect and take decisive action to restore peace, security, and progress for our nation.”

“It is essential that the government strengthens security and collaborates with local leaders. Without a coordinated effort, incidents like Khor Galtan will continue, undermining both peace and development in our country.”

Legal Advisor Moses Eli called for collaboration between the government and traditional leaders:

“We call on the Ministry of Local Government and law enforcement agencies to work closely with traditional Chiefs. Chiefs are vital links to the local communities and are essential for effective service delivery. Without their collaboration, it will be very difficult to implement policies and maintain peace in our areas. Chiefs understand the challenges faced by young people, and their involvement is crucial in addressing these issues. Isolating them only hampers our efforts to understand and resolve the problems facing our youth.”

“Traditional leaders can help identify early warning signs of conflict. Engaging Chiefs in security planning is not optional — it is critical if we want to prevent further loss of life and build sustainable peace.”

Founded in 2022, the Greater Yei Council of Chiefs represents four counties in Central Equatoria State and works to strengthen relationships between local communities and the government.

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