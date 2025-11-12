Greater Pibor launches Commissioners’ Forum to strengthen local institutions

Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area launched a three-day Commission Forum in Pibor yesterday, aimed at strengthening local institutions and promoting lasting peace.

The forum is being attended by county commissioners, traditional chiefs, local government officials, development partners, and civil society representatives.

It is held under the theme: “Strengthening Local Administration and Resolving Challenges Through Dialogue.”

In an interview with Eye Radio, Jacob Werchum, Pibor Information Minister, said the forum brought together local leadership to chart a new course for effective and collaborative governance.

“Yesterday, the Greater Pibor Administrative Area launched the landmark 3 Day Commission Forum, which brought together a coalition of leadership to charter the new cause for effective and collaborative local government,” he told Eye Radio.

“It brings together county commissioners, traditional chiefs, local government officials, developmental partners, and civil society representatives under the theme, strengthening local administration and resolving challenges through dialogue. So, this is what the forum was talking about yesterday, which was long yesterday morning,” he explained.

According to Werchum, stakeholders are expected to voice concerns affecting the area and propose solutions by the end of the forum.

“The forum is a direct response to the inclusive and sustainable solution. So, by bringing our commissioners who are at the front lines of our administration together with our traditional leaders and our dedicated partners, we are creating ways to build resilience in institutions that fostering lasting peace,” he added.

The event is organized with from UNMISS Civil Affairs Division in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Administrator.