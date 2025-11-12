12th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Greater Pibor Administrative Area | National News | News   |   Greater Pibor launches Commissioners’ Forum to strengthen local institutions

Greater Pibor launches Commissioners’ Forum to strengthen local institutions

Author: Madrama James | Published: 1 hour ago

Map of Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) -courtesy

Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area launched a three-day Commission Forum in Pibor yesterday, aimed at strengthening local institutions and promoting lasting peace.

The forum is being attended by county commissioners, traditional chiefs, local government officials, development partners, and civil society representatives.

It is held under the theme: “Strengthening Local Administration and Resolving Challenges Through Dialogue.”

In an interview with Eye Radio, Jacob Werchum, Pibor Information Minister, said the forum brought together local leadership to chart a new course for effective and collaborative governance.

“Yesterday, the Greater Pibor Administrative Area launched the landmark 3 Day Commission Forum, which brought together a coalition of leadership to charter the new cause for effective and collaborative local government,” he told Eye Radio.

“It brings together county commissioners, traditional chiefs, local government officials, developmental partners, and civil society representatives under the theme, strengthening local administration and resolving challenges through dialogue. So, this is what the forum was talking about yesterday, which was long yesterday morning,” he explained.

According to Werchum, stakeholders are expected to voice concerns affecting the area and propose solutions by the end of the forum.

“The forum is a direct response to the inclusive and sustainable solution. So, by bringing our commissioners who are at the front lines of our administration together with our traditional leaders and our dedicated partners, we are creating ways to build resilience in institutions that fostering lasting peace,” he added.

The event is organized with from UNMISS Civil Affairs Division in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Administrator.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 1

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 2

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states 3

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published November 7, 2025

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist 4

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist

Published November 7, 2025

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core 5

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published 23 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

At UN, South Sudan says it’s still committed to peace deal despite challenges

Published 14 minutes ago

UN: Juba’s demands on peace mission are ‘serious threat’ to UNMISS viability

Published 36 minutes ago

Greater Pibor launches Commissioners’ Forum to strengthen local institutions

Published 1 hour ago

EU calls for dialogue, ceasefire, and peace in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Former traffic police boss denies refusing transfer to Aweil

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan to showcase local products at East African trade fair

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.