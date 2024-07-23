Greater Pibor chiefs, youth agree on arms restriction in main town

Some chiefs and youth leaders in Greater Pibor have agreed to reduce random movement with arms within 5 to 10 kilometres of the area headquarters as part of a just concluded peace initiative.

This is according to the Greater Pibor Minister of Information, Oleyo Akuer.

He says the peace initiative comes after authorities in the area recorded continuous incidents of killings, road ambushes, and robberies.

These incidents prompted the Area Administrator, Gola Boyoi, to launch a dialogue that brought together traditional leaders from 13 bomas and youth leaders to discuss and address the matter.

“The dialogue came up with a resolution that some places are supposed to be buffer zones empty from the guns,” said Minister Oleyo.

“The dialogue was targeting 5 to 10 kilometres from Pibor headquarters nobody can carry a gun randomly even on the roads connecting, Pibor, Gumuruk and Likuangole,” he said.

“It needs all these places to be in peace and harmony without somebody attacking civilians on the road, robbing them, ambushing them. This is the initiative of the chief and security resolution of yesterday.”

According to Oleyo, the chiefs have been directed to disseminate the outcome of the dialogue to the local population before the enforcement of the resolutions.

