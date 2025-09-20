20th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Greater Pibor appeals for aid as floods displace 70,000, warns of health crisis

Greater Pibor appeals for aid as floods displace 70,000, warns of health crisis

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 6 hours ago

Floodwaters have submerged parts of Pibor town, seen here from the airport. Services are no longer available as schools and health centers, along with farm lands, are under water - courtesy

PIBOR, Pibor Administrative Area (Eye Radio) —The Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) in Greater Pibor has reported that heavy floods in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area have displaced over 70,000 people, prompting local officials to issue an urgent call for international humanitarian assistance.

David Ngiro Yankon warned that the widespread displacement and submerging of health facilities could lead to a severe outbreak of waterborne diseases, stating that heavy rainfall and rising river levels have forced 13,907 households from their homes.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Saturday, September 20, David said the flood situation has been ongoing since September 7th and has affected all counties in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, including Pibor headquarters, Gumruk, Vertet, Likwangole, and Pochalla.

“The flood has actually created a lot of damage in terms of the farmers being affected by their farms, and crops are being submerged by water,” David said.

He added that the water has also submerged air transport facilities and that many schools are no longer operational.

The RRC Chairperson called on the national RRC to appeal to international humanitarian partners for support, noting that most health facilities have been shut down due to the floods.

“There was also a pullout of the international organization that was operating in Gumruk and Likwangole, and also leaving these two counties in Pibor without health facilities,” he said.

David warned that the floods could lead to a health crisis.

“We all know, when there is a flood like this, we expect a lot of things to happen. So, there has to be an outbreak that will come, whether it is cholera or other waterborne diseases,” he said. “So, these are the things that we’re expecting to come after the flood.”

Popular Stories
Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees 1

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees

Published September 17, 2025

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go? 2

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go?

Published September 16, 2025

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees 3

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees

Published September 14, 2025

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team 4

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team

Published September 19, 2025

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba 5

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba

Published September 19, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mobile court to address GBV cases in Juba prison – Judiciary

Published 3 hours ago

Misconception about journalists’ work explained

Published 6 hours ago

Greater Pibor appeals for aid as floods displace 70,000, warns of health crisis

Published 6 hours ago

Rhino Construction reports progress on Juba-Nadapal road project

Published 7 hours ago

SSPDF to comment on detainee death after investigation – Gen Lul

Published 8 hours ago

Governor Mujung urges for renewed peace commitment ahead of International Peace Day

Published September 19, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.