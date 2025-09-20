Greater Pibor appeals for aid as floods displace 70,000, warns of health crisis

PIBOR, Pibor Administrative Area (Eye Radio) —The Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) in Greater Pibor has reported that heavy floods in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area have displaced over 70,000 people, prompting local officials to issue an urgent call for international humanitarian assistance.

David Ngiro Yankon warned that the widespread displacement and submerging of health facilities could lead to a severe outbreak of waterborne diseases, stating that heavy rainfall and rising river levels have forced 13,907 households from their homes.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Saturday, September 20, David said the flood situation has been ongoing since September 7th and has affected all counties in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, including Pibor headquarters, Gumruk, Vertet, Likwangole, and Pochalla.

“The flood has actually created a lot of damage in terms of the farmers being affected by their farms, and crops are being submerged by water,” David said.

He added that the water has also submerged air transport facilities and that many schools are no longer operational.

The RRC Chairperson called on the national RRC to appeal to international humanitarian partners for support, noting that most health facilities have been shut down due to the floods.

“There was also a pullout of the international organization that was operating in Gumruk and Likwangole, and also leaving these two counties in Pibor without health facilities,” he said.

David warned that the floods could lead to a health crisis.

“We all know, when there is a flood like this, we expect a lot of things to happen. So, there has to be an outbreak that will come, whether it is cholera or other waterborne diseases,” he said. “So, these are the things that we’re expecting to come after the flood.”

