GPAA chief administrator condemns attack on telecom operators

The chief administrator of Greater Pibor Administrative Area condemned the deadly attack on a convoy of telecommunication operators on Thursday and gave an assurance that looted assets and items will be recovered.

On May 23, 2024, engineers from the Universal Service and Access Fund (USAF) were attacked while delivering six trucks carrying telecommunication towers and construction materials to Gumuruk.

In a press statement, the National Communication Authority said the engineers were ambushed by armed youth in the village of Eeret, Manyabol Payam.

As a result, one law enforcement personnel escorting the convoy was killed while the drivers and construction engineers were physically assaulted.

The NCA condemned the attack which “hinders development efforts” in the region, adding that the Greater Pibor area is in dire need of communication services.

In response, GPAA Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi Gola also condemned the incident, adding that he will hold the perpetrators accountable for attack.

“While promising to hold these criminals accountable and bring justice, we would like to assure Mobile Network operators that their looted assets and items will be recovered,” he said.

Boyoi further said his administration is committed to providing a safe environment for the operations of the telecommunication agency.

“We will continue to work closely with the national government to implement robust security measures to protect all travellers and businesses operating in Greater Pibor.”

