28th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   GPAA chief administrator condemns attack on telecom operators

GPAA chief administrator condemns attack on telecom operators

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 11 hours ago

Pibor Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi Gola. (-)

The chief administrator of Greater Pibor Administrative Area condemned the deadly attack on a convoy of telecommunication operators on Thursday and gave an assurance that looted assets and items will be recovered.

On May 23, 2024, engineers from the Universal Service and Access Fund (USAF) were attacked while delivering six trucks carrying telecommunication towers and construction materials to Gumuruk.

In a press statement, the National Communication Authority said the engineers were ambushed by armed youth in the village of Eeret, Manyabol Payam.

As a result, one law enforcement personnel escorting the convoy was killed while the drivers and construction engineers were physically assaulted.

The NCA condemned the attack which “hinders development efforts” in the region, adding that the Greater Pibor area is in dire need of communication services.

In response, GPAA Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi Gola also condemned the incident, adding that he will hold the perpetrators accountable for attack.

“While promising to hold these criminals accountable and bring justice, we would like to assure Mobile Network operators that their looted assets and items will be recovered,” he said.

Boyoi further said his administration is committed to providing a safe environment for the operations of the telecommunication agency.

“We will continue to work closely with the national government to implement robust security measures to protect all travellers and businesses operating in Greater Pibor.”

 

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba 1

Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County 2

SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2024

IGAD predicts week of record rainfall in South Sudan 3

IGAD predicts week of record rainfall in South Sudan

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September 4

S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September

Published Thursday, May 23, 2024

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks 5

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks

Published Friday, May 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Clearing agents at Nimule border resume work

Published 11 hours ago

CES governor Jadalla donates $20,000 to Yei returnees

Published 11 hours ago

GPAA chief administrator condemns attack on telecom operators

Published 11 hours ago

Parties close to agreement in Nairobi peace talks: Activist

Published 12 hours ago

South Sudanese musicians urged to end online feuds

Published 12 hours ago

Boy hacked to death by thugs in Torit

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!