Govt warns against unchecked use of AI in universities

South Sudan’s Ministry of Information has warned public and private universities in the country against unchecked use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), saying the technology could pose a threat to innovation and education.

Telecommunication Undersecretary, Dr. Lado Wani Kenyi, said AI could be potentially misused at universities and warned that without proper mechanisms to regulate its use, students’ and researchers’ ability to innovate could be compromised.

In a statement shared on the ministry’s Facebook page, Wani said this could threaten progress in the country’s education system.

He stated that the government should develop systems that professors can use to detect whether student essays are genuine or produced by AI.

Dr. Wani made these remarks on Thursday during the conclusion of the World Digital Skills Forum in Manama, Bahrain, from 17 to 19 September 2024.

“The intelligence itself has produced systems that professors can use to detect whether student essays are genuine or produced by artificial intelligence,” he said.

“What the government has to do is to invest in it to give the professors the tools the universities have to use so that the knowledge base kind of teaching innovation and then, you know, independent mind thinking also can grow.”

The three-day forum focused on developmental issues such as future skills needed in the age of emerging technologies and the connections between green and digital skills.

The Forum was under the theme “Developing skills for digital transformation.” The Forum brought together policymakers, practitioners, and experts from around the world.

The participants discussed key pertinent digital skills issues related to bridging the digital divide, the impact of emerging technologies on current and future skills needs,

Among others, the green and digital transition and skills demand skills for safe and secure use of digital technologies, the industry perspective on skills gaps, and partnership engagement.

