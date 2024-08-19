20th August 2024
Gov’t urged to create supportive environment for youth progress

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 15 hours ago

Abraham Pieng, Program Officer at Shabab Lee Shabab (rights) and sign language interpreter|17-08-2024

A youth activist has appealed to the government to create an enabling environment for young people in the country to progress.

Abraham Pieng, Program Officer at Shabab Lee Shabab, emphasizes that youths are most affected by the nation’s current issues.

He urges young people to rise, contribute positively to society, and avoid being exploited for harmful purposes.

Pieng, speaking at Eye Radio Zone 72 Youth Program, stressed that an enabling environment is crucial for youth progress. “South Sudan is a nation of youth. We need to be proactive and avoid being used destructively. Our future depends on our actions today,” he said.

He also called on the government to continue building the nation for future generations. “Having given us independence, the government’s next task is to build a strong nation for the coming generations.”

In South Sudan, youth make up approximately 74% of the population.

The International Youth Day in August annually highlights the importance of youth-led initiatives and encourages active participation in community development and peacebuilding.

20th August 2024

