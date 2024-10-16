Govt urged to address acute food insecurity

The US Embassy in South Sudan has called on the transitional government to act with urgency to respond to the needs of its citizens, by addressing the causes of humanitarian crisis in the country , including through the transparent use of public revenue to support food security.

The Embassy’s call comes as South Sudan joins the international community to celebrate the World Food Day.

It describes as tragic and unnecessary that South Sudan which is endowed with plentiful fertile and arable land faces acute food insecurity with an estimate 9 million people in dire need humanitarian need.

“Many of the causes of food insecurity are in the hands of the South Sudanese leaders to address. These include conflict, economic volatility, and corruption”, partially reads the statement.

In September, the US Embassy announced an additional $100 million in food assistance from the American people to deliver 42,000 metric tons of food to approximately 1 million people expected to face acute food insecurity in South Sudan in the coming months.

The funding brings Washington’s funding to record $600 million in humanitarian assistance to help people in South Sudan over the past one year.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter