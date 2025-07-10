Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir announced his government is removing public officials who prioritize self-interest over the country.

On the occasion of South Sudan’s 14th Independence Anniversary, President Salva Kiir delivered a powerful address to the nation, outlining his government’s unwavering commitment to economic recovery, good governance, and national unity.

Broadcast via SSBC, the President’s message emphasized decisive action against corruption and strategic investments for a brighter future.

Tackling Corruption and Economic Revitalization

President Kiir announced a firm stance against corruption, stating his government is actively removing public officials who prioritize personal gain over national interest. This decisive action aims to safeguard and revitalize the struggling economy.

“Our economy has struggled, but we are taking action. We are strengthening our systems. We are removing those who put their self-interest before the country,” President Kiir affirmed.

He highlighted key areas of investment crucial for addressing the ongoing economic crisis: “We are investing in agriculture, roads, energy, and education. We are building a future where a farmer feeds the nation. This economy must be built to serve every citizen in every corner of this nation. The time is now.”

Fostering Global Partnerships

The President also reiterated South Sudan’s commitment to its role in the global community, seeking strong partnerships and cooperation.

“South Sudan is proud to be a member of the global community. We remain committed to fostering strong partnerships across Africa and the world. We seek cooperation, not confrontation, integration, not isolation.”

A Call for Unity and a Peaceful Future

Concluding his address, President Kiir issued a heartfelt call for national unity, urging all South Sudanese to work together for the nation’s progress.

“Let us work together, let us talk to each other, let us rise in unity, because when South Sudan stands united, no force on earth can bring us down,” he urged.

Despite current challenges, he encouraged a spirit of celebration and hope: “Even though this year we are not able to celebrate our independence in a large public place, we will celebrate it in our homes, in our hearts, and in our prayers. As you celebrate.”

President Kiir’s message underscored a vision for a united, prosperous, and stable South Sudan, built on the foundations of good governance and collective effort.

