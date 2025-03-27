Govt to relocate Sudanese refugees from Renk to Malakal ahead of rainy season

RENK, 27 March 2025 (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Albino Akol Atak, has announced that the government will relocate Sudanese refugees from Renk to Malakal before the onset of the rainy season.

According to Atak, this move is aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by thousands of displaced individuals currently stranded in transit centers, where they are struggling with inadequate shelter and basic services.

Speaking to the media, Minister Atak emphasized the urgency of relocating the refugees to Malakal, citing the impending rainy season as a critical factor in the decision.

“We are trying to move these people away from Renk to Malakal as soon as possible,” he said. “We need to expedite their movement before the rains arrive. We also agree that we will continue mobilizing resources for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to continue supporting and assisting the vulnerable people of South Sudan.”

The relocation is seen as a crucial step in preventing the displacement crisis from worsening, as heavy rains could lead to flooding, further deteriorating living conditions in the already overwhelmed transit centers.

Since the conflict in Sudan erupted in April 2023, South Sudan has seen an influx of over one million people by January 2024.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and IOM have confirmed this massive displacement, with biometric registration, flow monitoring, and population tracking showing a significant increase in refugees.

The majority of the displaced—over 770,200—arrived through the Wunthou (Joda) crossing on South Sudan’s northern border.

Other key entry points include Majokyinthiou in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Panakuach in the Ruweng Administrative Area, and Amiet in Abyei, which have become vital transit hubs.

While many of the new arrivals are South Sudanese nationals who had previously sought refuge in Sudan during the country’s civil war, thousands of Sudanese nationals and other foreign residents have also fled to South Sudan in search of safety.

