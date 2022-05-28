28th May 2022
Govt to regulate cross-border livestock and fish trading

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.| File photo.

The Minister of Livestock and Fisheries has issued an order for the regulation and management of all livestock, fish and their products.

Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec says the purpose of the ministerial order is to control and combat livestock and fish diseases, protect public health and curb smuggling.

Importers and exporters of livestock and fish, and their products are now required to obtain several permits and certificates, including a letter of no objection from the ministry in order to process their work licenses.

The animals to be imported or exported must be screened and a certificate showing the health condition be provided.

According to the statement, livestock including cows, horses, goats, sheep, pigs and poultry as well as their related products will all be regulated in the form of taxation.

For every five heads of cattle imported or exported, the owner must obtain a health certificate and an import/export permit fee at a sum of 120 US dollars.

South Sudan is said to have one of the largest livestock population in Africa.

The country’s livestock population is estimated at 12 million cattle, 20 million sheep and 25 million goats according to the National Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Industry, making it a world leader in terms of animal wealth per capita.

However, reports have shown that livestock in the country do not receive sufficient attention in government policies and financing in spite of their importance to the national economy.

Almost all animals in the country are said to be owned by smallholder farmers or traditional pastoralists, and that livestock are affected by a multitude of diseases while receiving only a negligible care.

