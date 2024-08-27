Govt to clear employees’ arrears in three installments

The economic cluster and lawmakers have resolved the payment government employees’ nine-month salary arrears in three installments, according to resolutions following Monday’s closed-door parliamentary session.

Yesterday, the August House summoned 11 ministers and the Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority in a closed-door parliamentary session.

The decision came after members of parliament and the economic cluster suggested the way forward on the salary arrears.

“The members plus the economic cluster suggested the way forward to the ministry of finance on how to handle and pay the balances of the arrears, and pay salaries regularly.

“It was suggested that for this nine months, let it will divided into three installments after every three months, said the Chairperson of the parliament’s information committee, Oliver Mori Benjamine.

However, he said, this will be dependent on availability of resources.

“It was agreed by the cluster that this will depend on the resources available and this one will be put into consideration.

“He [minister of finance] took it upon himself that he will make sure while struggling to pay the arrears to all the working force, he [minister of finance] is make sure no more arrears will be accumulated,” he added.

