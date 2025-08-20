Govt to issue travel documents to Refugees and Stateless Persons

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, has initiated a project to issue Machine Readable Convention Travel Documents (MRCTDs) to refugees and stateless persons.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, August 20, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, this initiative, a first for the nation, aims to align South Sudan with international standards for providing legal identity and travel documents.

The Ministry says the new system will enhance the country’s ability to issue digital legal identity cards and MRCTDs, adhering to international best practices and standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

It says the initiative is a crucial step towards ensuring the protection, dignity, and mobility of a vulnerable population.

The government stated that the project is a joint effort with the Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA) and the Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passports, and Immigration (DCRNPI), who are currently finalizing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the new system.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is providing essential technical support to the government throughout the process.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Parliament summons five ministers over border disputes Previous Post