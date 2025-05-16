Gov’t to cut tax on fuel products

The Economic Cluster has formed a special committee to review taxation and fees related to fuel products and other financial charges currently imposed under the Financial Act.

The decision was reached in a meeting chaired by Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel and attended by the Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority and Ministers of Trade and Finance.

The meeting held on Thursday was also attended by the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority and the Economic Intelligence Unit.

Simon Akuei Deng, the Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA), the committee’s main goal is to analyze fuel-related taxes and charges, especially those affecting the pricing of JAT-1, diesel, and petrol.

“They’ll be looking at the prices of fuel products, especially on taxation and fees. Fees that I charge either on licenses or on other fines that may be coming forth from authorities,” he explained.

“So, the committee will be looking at this and the aim is to be able to drop down the prices of JAT one, diesel, and petrol,” he added.

Deng, who spoke on SSBC Thursday evening, said the committee will comprise officials from the Revenue Authority, the Civil Aviation Authority, the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Finance, and the Economic Intelligence Unit.

He said the committee will adjust or remove fees levied at the airports in response to complaints by the airline companies.

“…there are also charges being levied at the airport and all these are going to be addressed by the committee…so that at least we address the complaints from the airlines that the fuel prices have gone up on the petroleum products,” he stated.

Currently, a liter of fuel costs around SSP 7,000.

