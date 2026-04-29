Gov’t suspends City Link Africa, orders probe into Luri plane crash

The Government of South Sudan has suspended City Link Africa from all operations and formed a specialized committee to investigate the recent plane crash at Luri Mountains. The suspension remains in effect until the investigation is concluded and a final report is submitted.

The directive, issued by the Minister of Transport, Rizik Zakaria Hassan, on April 28, 2026, follows the crash of a Cessna 208B Caravan (registration 5Y-NOK) on April 27. The incident resulted in the deaths of 14 passengers and the crew.

According to the ministerial order, the committee is tasked with determining the facts and conditions surrounding the accident. The inquiry will examine human, technical, and environmental factors, alongside a review of the aircraft’s technical documentation and operational capacity.

Undersecretary in the Ministry of Transport, Paul Dhel Gum, confirmed that the committee has the authority to co-opt regional expertise to ensure a comprehensive finding.

“The ministry, as mandated by law, issued a ministerial order forming the Investigation Committee,” Gum stated. “The minister further issued another ministerial order demanding City Link Aviation in South Sudan not to operate until the investigations are done.”

The investigative team is composed of stakeholders from across the aviation and security sectors:

Chairperson: Acting Director General for Air Transport.

Secretary: Director of Aircraft Incident and Accident Investigation.

Members: Representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), National Legislative Assembly, National Security Service, and the Ministry of Transport’s legal department.

The committee is required to propose safety recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future. A final report must be submitted to the Ministry of Transport within one month of the order’s signing.

The suspension of City Link Africa operations is effective immediately as the government seeks to establish the cause of the disaster.

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