Gov’t summons Akobo youth leader over wild animals killings

The national ministers of Wildlife and Water Resources have interrogated a youth leader in Akobo over the massacre of wild animals in the County.



Geng Deng Nguoth was called to Juba by Ministers Rezik Zachariah Hassan and Manwa Peter Gatkouth.

In a joint statement seen by Eye Radio, Zachariah told the youth leader to play his part in the prevention of poaching in the area.

He said wild animals are important species that should be protected.

For his part, Geng Deng Nguoth, the Akobo Youth leader, regretted the incident and pledged to persuade the youth in the area not to repeat similar acts.

Nguot said he would ensure that unnecessary hunting of animals is abandoned.

Last week, the Ministry of Wildlife and Tourism said it identified poachers who killed several wild animals in Akobo County of Jonglei state.

This was after photos widely circulated online, depicted three armed men posing beside a dead elephant, giraffe, and a buffalo.

The photos posted under the name Kim Wiyual angered social media users who demanded tougher action against poaching.

Zechariah said the poachers have been identified as members of the organized forces in the opposition-held areas of Akobo, the accusation which SPLM-IO denied.

They reportedly killed the wild animals in April this year.

South Sudan has six national parks and 13 game reserves with 300 mammal species, in an area of more than 13 percent of the country’s terrain.

However, the country’s wildlife is dwindling because of rampant poaching in the country.

Conservationists say, since the start of the 2013 conflict, there has been an increased killing and trafficking of wildlife by armed actors including the government and opposition forces as well as armed civilians.

Minister Hassan said most people in the far-flung areas of the country do not see it as a crime.

