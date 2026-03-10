Gov’t says Akobo evacuation order to UNMISS was a reminder, not a threat

The government spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny has clarified that the order issued by the SSPDF regarding withdrawal from Akobo was not intended as a threat to the UN mission, but a follow-up to an earlier agreement.

Last Friday, the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces ordered UNMISS and aid agencies to evacuate Akobo County in Jonglei State within 72 hours.

Speaking after a Governance Cluster meeting in Juba, Ateny, who is also the Minister of Information, said the order by the SSPDF followed earlier correspondence between the army and UNMISS.

He said civilians living in areas controlled by opposition forces were also advised to relocate to safer places under government control as the military prepared for an operation against opposition forces.

Ateny said UNMISS had already been informed earlier, and that the recent order was only a follow-up and not a threat of closure.

“The statement issued by SSPDF spokerpson was a follow up of a previous correspondent between the army and UNMISS in regards to operation in Jonglei, previously UNMISS was informed in a written way and the writing of yesterday from the SSPF was a follow up of those correspondent this was not to threaten UNMISS over closure but to remind them of a previous agreement that they will be actually withdrawing from Akobo,” he said in a statement to the state-owned television SSBC on Monday.

He added that the move was meant to ensure the protection of civilians in the area.

Yesterday, the embassies of the United Kingdom, the Kingdom of Norway, and the United States called on President Salva Kiir to revoke the order, saying UNMISS was carrying out its mandate of protecting civilians.

The western missions also expressed concern that a military offensive in Akobo could lead to further displacement of civilians.

