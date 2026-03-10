12th March 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Humanitarian | National News | News   |   Gov’t says Akobo evacuation order to UNMISS was a reminder, not a threat

Gov’t says Akobo evacuation order to UNMISS was a reminder, not a threat

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: March 10, 2026

FILE PHOTO: Hon. Ateny Wek Ateny, Minister of Information, Communications, Technology, and Postal Services addressing media on December 19, 2025. Credit: OPPU

The government spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny has clarified that the order issued by the SSPDF regarding withdrawal from Akobo was not intended as a threat to the UN mission, but a follow-up to an earlier agreement.

Last Friday, the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces ordered UNMISS and aid agencies to evacuate Akobo County in Jonglei State within 72 hours.

Speaking after a Governance Cluster meeting in Juba, Ateny, who is also the Minister of Information, said the order by the SSPDF followed earlier correspondence between the army and UNMISS.

He said civilians living in areas controlled by opposition forces were also advised to relocate to safer places under government control as the military prepared for an operation against opposition forces.

Ateny said UNMISS had already been informed earlier, and that the recent order was only a follow-up and not a threat of closure.

“The statement issued by SSPDF spokerpson was a follow up of a previous correspondent between the army and UNMISS in regards to operation in Jonglei, previously UNMISS was informed in a written way and the writing of yesterday from the SSPF was a follow up of those correspondent this was not to threaten UNMISS over closure but to remind them of a previous agreement that they will be actually withdrawing from Akobo,” he said in a statement to  the state-owned television SSBC on Monday.

He added that the move was meant to ensure the protection of civilians in the area.

Yesterday, the embassies of the United Kingdom, the Kingdom of Norway, and the United States called on President Salva Kiir to revoke the order, saying UNMISS was carrying out its mandate of protecting civilians.

The western missions also expressed concern that a military offensive in Akobo could lead to further displacement of civilians.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport 1

Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport

Published March 6, 2026

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East 2

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East

Published March 6, 2026

SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure 3

SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure

Published March 8, 2026

EAC summit directs South Sudan to finalize domestication treaty 4

EAC summit directs South Sudan to finalize domestication treaty

Published March 8, 2026

US Senator warns of Uganda’s ‘destabilizing’ role in South Sudan 5

US Senator warns of Uganda’s ‘destabilizing’ role in South Sudan

Published March 10, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Spear masters unite for peace in Lakes and Warrap

Published 48 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy launches First National Standards to regulate Solar Energy

Published 3 hours ago

Governance cluster endorses policy measures on finance, revenue collection

Published 3 hours ago

Envoy Adut discusses infrastructure and welfare at University of Juba

Published 4 hours ago

UNICEF’s solar-powered cold chain protects children in Wau

Published 4 hours ago

Judge denies request to bring Puot Kang’s phone to court

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th March 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.