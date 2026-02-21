Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

The government has rejected calls by the African Union Committee for South Sudan for the unconditional release of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

The response follows a communique by the African Union Ad hoc High-Level Committee for South Sudan, also known as C5.

In the statement, the committee called for the unconditional release of all political detainees, including Dr. Machar, an immediate ceasefire and other measures.

Among the ten recommendations in the communique issued last evening were calls for de-escalation of political tensions, adherence to the Revitalized Peace Agreement and faster preparations for elections.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, government spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny said Juba appreciates the African Union’s continued engagement.

However, he stressed that the case of Dr. Machar is before the courts and cannot be resolved through political intervention.

“The government accept all those conditions, except the frequent release of Dr. Riek without free condition because this is not under the politicians watch again. It is under the competence of the judicial system in South Sudan,” Ateny said.

“We should not be interfered with by the political elite. However, the government of South Sudan appreciates and commend the efforts by the C5 to ensure they return the country to normalcy,” he added.

Ateny further warned that no country has the authority to politically interfere in the affairs of a sovereign state.

He said judicial matters must follow due process.

“Our government remains in its position that the case of Riek Machar is in court and it has to go the way it is. If it is in the court, then it shouldn’t be discussed politically,” he asserted.

The government said it remains committed to cooperation with regional and continental partners but will not compromise the independence of its judicial institutions.

Dr. Riek Machar and seven co-accused are currently facing charges of treason, murder, war crimes, crimes against humanity and financing terrorism act before a competent court in Juba.

Officials say the charges relate to alleged violations of the law and are being handled strictly within the judicial framework.

The government insist the matter is criminal, not political, and must be determined by the courts.

The case has attracted regional and international attention, with some actors calling for dialogue and a political settlement, while the government maintains that due process must take its course.

