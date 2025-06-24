24th June 2025
Govt officials visit Unity State amid cholera resurgence, flood threat

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Govt delegation and OCHA head Anita Kiki address media during a visit to Unity State on Tuesday|Courtesy

A high-level delegation from the national government visited Unity State today to assess the escalating cholera outbreak and the looming threat of flooding during the ongoing rainy season.

The team, led by the Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Albino Atak, included senior representatives from the Ministry of Health and the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission. Joining them was Anita Kiki Gbeho, Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), representing international humanitarian partners.

Minister Atak cited the growing concern over both cholera and floods as the reason for the visit.

“We consider Unity State the most affected in terms of cholera and floods,” said Atak. “The floods are again coming this year, 2025, as they did in 2024. The anticipated number of people to be affected in Unity State alone is more than 740,000. The most affected counties will include Leer, Panyijar, and others.”

He added that while the cholera outbreak had shown signs of decline earlier in the year, it has recently resurged.

“We came to assess the resilience of our people to cholera and their readiness to continue resisting it. The outbreak started in November last year, peaked in December 2024, declined this year, and is now rising again,” he stated.

Unity State Governor Riek Bim Top described the visit as timely and productive.

“We had a very fruitful discussion. This assessment will serve as a campaign for us here,” said Governor Riek. “We shared the challenges we are facing, and our partners are working with us to ensure our collective capacity is used to mitigate this crisis.”

Anita Kiki Gbeho confirmed the governor’s commitment to flood preparedness and cholera response.

“The governor assured us that planning and organization have already begun. He is working closely with Payam and county leadership to ensure preparedness, infrastructure protection, and necessary construction,” she said.

Gbeho also noted that flood control efforts, including the extension of protective dykes from 16 to 17 kilometers, were already underway.

“An objective of the state government is to make sure they are prepared for the flooding and respond to cholera,” she added.

As Unity State braces for worsening conditions, the government and humanitarian actors are intensifying efforts to protect vulnerable communities and prevent a public health disaster.

