25th July 2024
Govt offers free viewing screens for Paris 2024 Olympics across South Sudan

Authors: Koang Pal Chang | Charles Wote | Published: 6 hours ago

South Sudan forward JT Thor drives to the basket against the United States on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the o2 Arenas in London (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced that it will provide free viewing screens for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games across nine states and one Administrative Area, excluding Upper Nile, Ruweng and Pibor.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, the public in Central Equatoria, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Eastern Equatoria, Western Equatoria, Jonglei, Lakes, Warrap, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Unity State, and Abyei Administrative Area will have access to live broadcasts.

However, residents of Upper Nile State, Ruweng, and Pibor Administrative Areas will not be able to view the games.

“The government invites the public in these locations to come and witness the live action of our Bright Stars Basketball team on the following dates: Sunday, 28th July against Puerto Rico; Wednesday, 31st July against USA; and August 3rd against Serbia,” the statement read.

Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, Minister of Youth and Sports, also announced that printed T-shirts will be provided to attendees of the matches.

This initiative is a collaboration between the government, MTN South Sudan, and the South Sudan Basketball Federation, according to the Minister of Youth and Sports.

 

