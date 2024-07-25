Govt offers free viewing screens for Paris 2024 Olympics across South Sudan

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, the public in Central Equatoria, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Eastern Equatoria, Western Equatoria, Jonglei, Lakes, Warrap, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Unity State, and Abyei Administrative Area will have access to live broadcasts.
However, residents of Upper Nile State, Ruweng, and Pibor Administrative Areas will not be able to view the games.
“The government invites the public in these locations to come and witness the live action of our Bright Stars Basketball team on the following dates: Sunday, 28th July against Puerto Rico; Wednesday, 31st July against USA; and August 3rd against Serbia,” the statement read.
Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, Minister of Youth and Sports, also announced that printed T-shirts will be provided to attendees of the matches.
This initiative is a collaboration between the government, MTN South Sudan, and the South Sudan Basketball Federation, according to the Minister of Youth and Sports.
