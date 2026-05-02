3rd May 2026

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Gov’t establishes Labour Court to address workplace injustices

Author: Golda Charles | Published: 23 hours ago

Anthony Lino Makana – Labour Minister. Courtesy photo.

The government has announced the establishment of a specialized Labour Court aimed at improving justice and protection for workers across South Sudan.

Speaking during the Labour Day celebrations at Juba National Stadium in Juba yesterday, the Minister of Labour, Anthony Lino Makana, said the new court will address long-standing challenges faced by workers, including unfair dismissal and lack of legal protection.

He said for years many workers have faced injustice such as wrongful termination, denial of maternity leave and lack of support after workplace injuries.

The minister explained that the Labour Court, recently approved by parliament and endorsed by the President, will handle cases of unfair dismissal within 60 days and ensure enforcement of labour laws.

“Today I am proud to announce that with your approval, Your Excellency the President, and after passaged by Parliament last month, South Sudan now has a specialised Labour Court. This Court will hear cases of unfair dismissal within 60 days. The court will enforce Labor Act on wages, hours, safety and social security,” he announced.

He added that the court will also protect workers’ rights, especially women facing harassment and discrimination, and will provide legal support for those who cannot afford lawyers.

Introducing the new court, the minister said it marks a major step toward justice for workers.

“This labor court will protect women from workplace harassment and discrimination. It will provide legal aid to workers who cannot afford lawyers. The Chief Justice of the Republic of South Sudan will appoint labour judges for the first time next week, not any other time. Justice for workers delayed is justice for the nation denied. The era is over,” he added.

Authorities say the move is expected to strengthen labour rights and improve working conditions in the country.

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