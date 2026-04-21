Govt denies conscription claims as Aweil youth leader raises alarm over missing persons in Nasir and Akobo

The national government has dismissed allegations of forced military recruitment, even as an Aweil youth leader raises the alarm over young men taken to Nasir and Akobo who remain unaccounted for.



Information Minister Ateny Wek Ateny on Tuesday challenged the media to provide evidence of forced conscription, while community representatives report that individuals taken for “national duty” remain unaccounted for.

Ateny stated that reports of young people being taken for military service are false. He claimed the reports lack evidence and are intended to create political uncertainty.

The Minister maintained that the government has no policy regarding forced conscription. He challenged the media to provide documentation or film to prove the existence of recruitment centers for forced recruits.

“You know there is no forced conscription. It is those who are actually trying to put South Sudan in a political limbo that are saying their children are being recruited forcefully. There’s no forced recruitment. There is no single one. And the media, you know, you are everywhere in the country. You cannot testify to the forced conscription,” Ateny said.

“You cannot come with a number of people that you have actually taken their film, or you filmed them secretly, to tell you that I am here in a training centre simply because I was forced to join the army. If that evidence is not with you as a media, investigative journalists for that matter, then it is a non-existing issue, and we cannot speak about a non-existing issue.”

Meanwhile, during an event for the Lou Community Welfare Association in Juba, Amet Majok, the Interim Chairman of Aweil East Youth, expressed concerns regarding incidents in Nasir and Akobo.

Majok stated that young men were taken for duty after being found with suspected individuals. He emphasized that national service must remain a choice.

“National duty is for those who have accepted to serve their country, and no one should be forced to serve in the military. Something happened a few months ago in Nasir, and it has happened again in Akobo recently. Some young men were forcefully taken for national duty because they were found walking with the wrong people.”

The youth leader urged families to monitor young people and warned youths to avoid certain associations to prevent being taken during security operations.

“So, you, the parents, and community leaders, look after young people. No one should come and stay in town while doing nothing. Your young people should also be careful. Don’t hang out with bad guys, because if they come looking bad guys and you are found with them, you can also be taken. Those who were taken to Nasir and Akobo were not accounted for. No one knows where they are.”

The reports follow a statement from Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng over the weekend. The Vice President condemned the recruitment of children into the army and stated that those responsible for the practice will be held accountable.

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